Domestic Violence Focused, HER Voice Foundation Announces its Inaugural Holiday Give-Back Program
Foundation will donate $1,000 to Four Nonprofit Organizations to help Address Needs of Domestic Violence Victims
"Our mission is to help vulnerable women in dangerous situations. As a longtime member of law enforcement, I have seen from the front lines, the faces of women who have been victimized by abusive partners; and the effects of COVID-19 pandemic has heightened this abuse for so many," said Viollis Group CEO, Paul Viollis, "We are honored to launch our first giving campaign, knowing that the funds we are donating will be making a true impact is the greatest gift for us."
Statistics have shown that there can be a slight uptick in domestic violence incidents during the holidays, fueled by increased stress and substance abuse. During this critical time of year, partnering nonprofit organizations will be using the Foundation's donations to fund several areas where domestic violence victim's experience profound need including, prevention of future violent relationships, education and mentorship and shelter from homelessness.
"While the holidays are often a cheerful time of year, for so many women, this timeframe can reinforce the need for protection and opportunity,"
Each organization has a specific focus on addressing the needs of female victims of domestic violence:
HER Voice Foundation launched in 2021. Executive Director, Jenn Richardson, had a vision to serve female victims of violent crimes in an advocacy capacity. These victims oftentimes have no idea where to go or who to turn to after their incident occurs, and that's where HER Voice steps in. Her Voice acts as a liaison connecting female victims across the country with local organizations and professionals that can best serve their needs. Her Voice has partnerships across the country with shelters, safe homes, legal counsel, law enforcement officials, social workers, and victim advocacy agencies. HER Voice recognizes that no two victim's needs will be the same and we work to serve their specific situation. Viollis Group International CEO & Founder Paul Viollis, in addition to sponsoring HER Voice Foundation as an offset of VGI, also sits on the Board of Directors to assure that the foundation's direction and mission continue to grow and thrive. Visit www.hervoicefoundation.org for more information.
