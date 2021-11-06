 
November 2021
Domestic Violence Focused, HER Voice Foundation Announces its Inaugural Holiday Give-Back Program

Foundation will donate $1,000 to Four Nonprofit Organizations to help Address Needs of Domestic Violence Victims
TAMPA, Fla. - Nov. 11, 2021 - PRLog -- HER Voice Foundation, the nonprofit extension of security consulting firm, Viollis Group International, today announced the kick-off of its inaugural holiday giving campaign.  As part of this campaign, the foundation will be donating a total of $4,000 to four partnering nonprofit organizations that focus on protecting and building an equitable future for female victims of domestic violence.

"Our mission is to help vulnerable women in dangerous situations.  As a longtime member of law enforcement, I have seen from the front lines, the faces of women who have been victimized by abusive partners; and the effects of COVID-19 pandemic has heightened this abuse for so many," said Viollis Group CEO, Paul Viollis, "We are honored to launch our first giving campaign, knowing that the funds we are donating will be making a true impact is the greatest gift for us."

Statistics have shown that there can be a slight uptick in domestic violence incidents during the holidays, fueled by increased stress and substance abuse.  During this critical time of year, partnering nonprofit organizations will be using the Foundation's donations to fund several areas where domestic violence victim's experience profound need including, prevention of future violent relationships, education and mentorship and shelter from homelessness.

"While the holidays are often a cheerful time of year, for so many women, this timeframe can reinforce the need for protection and opportunity," said Jennifer Richardson, CEO of HER Voice, "That is what we are focused on providing.  We exist to fight and provide for the women who feel they don't have a voice."

Each organization has a specific focus on addressing the needs of female victims of domestic violence:
  • Safe Haven: "Safe Haven Ministries is an inclusive and comprehensive domestic violence agency whose mission is to prevent and end relationships abuse. Unfortunately, as the pandemic persists, violence is escalating in our communities.  In the past year, we continued to innovate and strengthen our services to continue to meet the needs of survivors. We do this through generous community support like Her Voice's contribution." - Renee Rivard, Director of Development
  • House of Ruth: "This donation and support is crucial to enabling us to do the work we do, helping women and children survivors of homelessness and domestic violence. Our "essential workers" have fueled our ability to be loyal and remain at the side of our women, children, and families through everything," -Sandra Jackson, President & CEO, House of Ruth
  • Her Lighthouse: "We are truly grateful for our mission partnership with HER Voice Foundation! Your extremely generous donation will be used to educate and mentor our pregnant survivors as they experience healing and restoration.  Together, we rewrite stories of new life and freedom for future generations!" - Karen Brooks, CEO Her Lighthouse
  • The Spring: "Her Voice Foundation's $1,000 donation will allow us to continue to serve survivors of domestic violence.  What I appreciate about this Foundation is that they understand that each survivor's situation is very different. Their funding will allow our advocates to help individual survivors with their specific needs so they can work towards safety and self-sufficiency." Mindy Murphy, President and CEO The Spring
Viollis Group International is a global security consulting firm created by Paul Viollis, who's 40-year career has been dedicated to protecting our country. VGI was awarded recognition as one of the Top10 Security Advisory Companies Worldwide in 2021. Through an Intelligence-driven platform, their blend of human capital, technological intelligence, and scientific investigation allows their partners to deliver solutions to private clients, trusted advisors, and corporations on all security-related matters. Visit www.viollis.com for more information.

HER Voice Foundation launched in 2021.  Executive Director, Jenn Richardson, had a vision to serve female victims of violent crimes in an advocacy capacity.  These victims oftentimes have no idea where to go or who to turn to after their incident occurs, and that's where HER Voice steps in.  Her Voice acts as a liaison connecting female victims across the country with local organizations and professionals that can best serve their needs.  Her Voice has partnerships across the country with shelters, safe homes, legal counsel, law enforcement officials, social workers, and victim advocacy agencies.  HER Voice recognizes that no two victim's needs will be the same and we work to serve their specific situation.  Viollis Group International CEO & Founder Paul Viollis, in addition to sponsoring HER Voice Foundation as an offset of VGI, also sits on the Board of Directors to assure that the foundation's direction and mission continue to grow and thrive. Visit www.hervoicefoundation.org for more information.

