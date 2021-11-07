Holidays365 Film Festival Kicks Off Its Annual "HOLIDAY FILMAGANZA" This Thanksgiving

Get Tickets Now For Your Own Front Row Seat To Holiday Movie Magic

HOLIDAY FILMAGANZA

--today announced its annual "Holiday Filmaganza" beginning Thanksgiving Day, November 25. The festival captures the magic of the holidays in the perfect movie marathon. For 11 days, stream family-friendly films in the comfort of your own home through December 5.From family dramas and hysterical stories to inspirational people and profound experiences, the films have something everyone can relate to this holiday season. So, pass the popcorn and candy canes, then curl up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and settle into your front row seat for some holiday movie magic.Visit our Film Guide for a full list of movies. Enjoy world class screenings for as little as $5 or unlimited access with the All-Access Pass. As our appreciation to pandemic frontliners, first responders, and military, enjoy a 20% discount on all streaming. Discounts for seniors and students.Snapshot of coming attractions:A family comedy feature film filled with Christmas spirit and holiday shenanigans. Damian McGinty portrays an undocumented Northern Irish immigrant hiding out from New York gangsters as a singing mall Santa in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Spreading holiday cheer in his Santa disguise, he discovers his true destiny.An all-star cast includes: Damian McGinty (Glee/Celtic Thunder), Heather Morris (Glee), Judd Nelson (Breakfast Club), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1), and Pancho Moler (Bad News Bears). This directorial debut by J.M. Burris is receiving acclaim as a heartfelt holiday choice.Check out the movie trailer and include this star-studded treat on your holiday watch list.This charming international animated short tells the inspiring tale of young Jane anticipating Christmas with her mother only to be sent unexpectedly to her grandmother's house. Her holiday becomes quite the adventure as she befriends a forest-dwelling giant and two local kids. As Jane learns to open herself to others, she inspires her mother to get back on her feet.French director, Hugo de Faucompret infuses enchantment in this short, which has been recognized at San Francisco International Film Festival, The Chicago International Film Festival, and Riga International Film Festival.was created by Holiday Channel® to share original voices and perspectives about global celebrations and traditions. The festival is a heart-warming collection of holiday-themed films, with a focus on cultures, heritage, and traditions. Experience good will all throughout the year, not merely during the holiday season. Make every day a holiday and celebrate festive programming with our streaming platform. We hope our film selections inspire peace and harmony on a global stage."From the very moment Holiday Channel® launched in 2019, I knew that we would create a film festival that gave remarkable voice and vision to the myriad ways we celebrate life and the moments and events that truly shape us," says Holiday Channel® Founder & CEO Reesa Ryder. "Ultimately, we hope this festival helps to amplify the voices of these incredible filmmakers and brings more visibility to the importance of traditions and marking meaningful moments in our lives."