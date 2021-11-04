The Dranoff & The Betsy Hotel Present LGBTQ Composer Series featuring Duo Spektra & Duo Antithesis

Tchaikovsky to Aaron Copland, Schubert, Chopin, Saint Saens, Leonard Bernstein, Colin McPhee, Dranoff 2 Piano and The Betsy Hotel celebrate the acclaimed LGBTQ+ composers of classical music, history and today in "The Full Spectrum of Light."