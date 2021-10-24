Sheen Magazine And Nouveau Bar & Grill Hosts "For The Love Of Money" Movie Premiere After-Party

By: SHEEN Magazine

-- SHEEN Magazine and Nouveau Bar & Grill are proud to invite you to the "Official" after-party for the movie premiere of "For The Love Of Money" Wednesday, November 3, 10:00 pm – 1:00 am (eastern) at Nouveau Bar & Grill, 3775 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337. Here is your chance to mix and mingle with film and production members of the movie starringandfeaturing appearances by music artistsandTalent submissions, RSVP directly to Jackie Bush at prdirector@sheenmagazine.com for consideration. Media submissions, RSVP to Lamont Johnson at lamont@artdepartmentpr.com for confirmation. Requests must be received by November 2, 2021 (5:00 pm/end of business eastern standard time).Check out the trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y43hnMIRSDc.Follow us on Twitter and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @thesheenmagazine.SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer and provide up-to-date news and current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.Nouveau Bar & Grill is an Atlanta-Based restaurant created by female chef/entrepreneur Ebony Austin. With (2) locations College Park and Jonesboro, GA, Nouveau Bar & Grill offer exceptional food, a relaxing vibe, and superior customer service. This restaurant has made a name for itself with the infamous Mimosa Jam Brunch which has been attended by celebrities Kandi Burruss, 2 Chainz, Trina, Angela Simmons, Chris Tucker, Shaquille O'Neal, and social media influencers Pretty Vee, Jayda Cheaves, and more.For The Love Of Money tells the story of a single mother who, when pushed to her limits out of the need to protect her daughter, returns to a world she's spent a lifetime running from. Gigi Davis (Keri Hilson) is a strong, determined woman who insists on living her life on her own terms. When she became pregnant and walked away from a billion-dollar family business to chart her own path, it surprised no one. Going on to build a shockingly unremarkable and peaceful life for herself and her daughter Ashley (Jazzy Jade), her days were filled with piano recitals, basketball games, and everything else one could expect of a single mom living life in the city. Gigi was broke, but she was happy. Her little girl was healthy, and nothing else mattered. Everything changes when shadowy figures make the mistake of threatening her daughter's life and Gigi is forced to show them that gangsters can come in all shapes and sizes. As Gigi struggles to protect her daughter, she finds herself pulled back into a life she never wanted.SHEEN MagazineJackie Bush—Executive Director of Public RelationsTwitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_213.924.9204