Del Amo Construction Brings New Life to K-12 Educational Spaces Across Southern California

Del Amo Construction

Melissa Strom, KnownSpace

***@knownspace.agency Melissa Strom, KnownSpace

-- Del Amo Construction is helping schools throughout the Southern California region welcome students back to campus with new and upgraded facilities that elevate the educational experience. Over the last year, the award-winning, privately owned construction company has been involved in a number of projects that have transformed private and charter institutions alike.From new facilities and amenities that improve student life, to upgrades supportive of enhanced learning, the Del Amo Construction team creates and transforms exciting spaces for a wide variety of students and needs."We are proud to be a part of supporting the students and faculty entering the new school year as they continue to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Habiba Manjurr, project manager at Del Amo Construction.In recent months, Del Amo Construction has provided a variety of pre-construction, construction and renovation services on behalf of several Southern California schools, resulting in essential educational spaces such as classrooms, multi-purpose rooms, gymnasiums, a performing arts center, a dormitory, cafeterias and kitchens for students, faculty and staff. Select projects include:Del Amo Construction's three-part project at the independent college-preparatory secondary school for girls comprises three distinct building areas which require extensive renovations to an existing facility. Area 1 includes the renovation of a basement-level locker room along with office and classroom facilities within the existing gymnasium building, totaling approximately 6,100 square feet. Area 2 comprises a complete overhaul of a 540-seat performing arts complex which includes a new 1,500-square-foot orchestra pit lift, telescoping bleachers, a retractable wall system and state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment. Area 3 includes the refurbishment of an existing outdoor plaza space and landscaping totaling approximately 7,800 square feet.In late 2020, Del Amo Construction began the conversion of an existing kitchen and classroom on the K-12 co-educational independent day school campus into a commercial kitchen and servery totaling approximately 1,800 square feet. The project also included the installation of an exterior cooler/freezer building, restroom upgrades to meet ADA compliance as well as the addition of a new fire sprinkler and alarm system to seven classrooms, three offices, the multi-purpose room and remaining areas of the building. In the multi-purpose room specifically, the ceiling was also replaced with new insulation, and a new acoustical ceiling was installed along with new doors and windows. The entire project was completed in August 2021.(https://mirman.org/)In April 2021, the Del Amo Construction project team installed six temporary, DSA-approved prefabricated modular classroom units on the school's soccer field along with associated prefabricated ramps and landings as well as related site work. In addition, a prefabricated office unit was installed on an existing parking lot. The modular units are intended to help with the distancing of K-8 students at the school for gifted children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Del Amo Construction also recently built utility pathways for a new Learning Center building, which is part of a campus-wide master plan.(https://www.webb.org/)Del Amo Construction restored the boarding and day school's nearly 13,000-square-foot Appleby Dormitory during the spring of 2021. The dormitory was returned to its original single-occupant layout by infilling door openings that were created between adjoining rooms in a previous remodel. The team also completed a number of other interior upgrades, including installing new HVAC and sprinkler systems and adding various tenant improvements such as new lighting fixtures and restroom finishes.(https://www.vistaheritagems.org/)This spring, Del Amo Construction completed the renovation of three of the charter middle school's existing flexible, multi-purpose bays, two of which were previously unoccupied. All three bays received new roofing and MEP's, plus a path for pedestrian travel and parking. The project also included seismic upgrades to the campus as well as the addition of a new gym, cafeteria and classrooms. The team also installed a new exterior façade for the campus.(https://mit.myvaughncharter.com/)Late last year, the Del Amo Construction team completed a new ground-up multi-story classroom building intended to serve the student population of one of five campuses associated with the first conversion charter school in the nation. The new, three-story Type II building houses 21 regular classrooms, a music room and a multi-purpose room.Over the last 50 years, Del Amo Construction has built an extensive portfolio of projects which serve K-12 students in meaningful ways. More details regarding the company's experience with K-12 educational spaces and related services are available in the company's portfolio (https://www.delamoconstruction.com/portfolio).###Founded in 1968, Del Amo Construction takes a "construction concierge" approach in how it leads projects across a range of markets including corporate, education, housing, hospitality, sports, science and entertainment. Del Amo Construction is known for its expertise in specialty construction, including historic renovations, adaptive reuse, seismic upgrades and modular/up-cycled container construction. Throughout the last 50 years, the award-winning company has built a legacy of trust and excellence, steadily expanding its portfolio with double-digit year-over-year growth. For more information, visit: delamoconstruction.com (https://www.delamoconstruction.com/)