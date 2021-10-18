News By Tag
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Personal Nutritionist launches the first Health NFT Project
Winning Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's personal nutritionist is the most exciting NFT Project of the year.
"I've sat back and quietly listened in this space for about 2 years now" said Ashley Besecker, RDN, CD and owner of the AVOTIX NFT Project. "I realized that there aren't many women in the space. I want to be the first healthcare provider to jump in and help others learn about crypto and NFT's in a safe and accessible way, all while putting health and longevity at the forefront of the conversation. This won't just be a one-time raffle, this will be open to anyone, and build a community of 1000 people or more, all putting their health as a major priority."
"AVOTIX" stands for "Avocado Tickets" a nod to the art that will represent each raffle token, as drawn by Ashley herself. Ashley works with just 15 professional athletes at a time which she calls her "roster"and spots don't open up for new athletes until another closes out. This makes working with her almost impossible, and accessing her for very difficult.
AVOTIX NFT's will become available starting November 1st 2021 at Noon PST on ashleybesecker.com and will be set at a price of 0.03 ethereum, which at the moment of this writing, sits around $100 USD. Anyone is eligible to purchase.
"I'm excited and I've put aside any fear of failure." says Ashley. "Somebody always has to be "first" to do anything, which I'm very used to seeing with my athletes… I'm happy to be the first healthcare provider to do this."
AVOTIX will launch November 1st at 12pm PST with a first round of 1000 NFT's. There will never be more than 2000 NFT's in the collection, which tells us that Ashley may have some interesting plans to release the other 1000. "I may have something up my sleeve in 2022 for those other 1000 NFT's" Ashley teased. "Especially for the first people to grab one on Nov 1st, there will definitely be more twists on these avocados coming down the pipeline."
