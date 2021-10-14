John Brooks Recovery Center expands Outpatient Services

JBRC offers outpatient services in Pleasantville and Atlantic City.

JBRC expands its outpatient services.

Contact

Design 446

***@design446.com Design 446

End

-- John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) is now expanding its Outpatient Services at 660 Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville and 1931 Bacharach Boulevard in Atlantic City. JBRC provides a full array of treatment services for individuals suffering from substance use disorders, including alcohol, cocaine, amphetamine and opioid use disorders. All admissions take place in Pleasantville – Monday through Friday from 6am to 5pm and Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. Intake appointments can now be scheduled by calling 609-345-2020, ext. 6182, 6180 or 6179."JBRC is committed to saving lives, spreading awareness and being a one-stop recovery provider and resource," said Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC. "Our goal is to provide a full continuum of care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background. If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, please don't hesitate to call us today."The mission of JBRC is to provide the highest quality, evidence-based treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders regardless of financial circumstance or socio-economic background. JBRC offers the following outpatient programs: Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Traditional Outpatient Program (OP), Opioid Treatment Program (OTP), Primary Health Care (PHC) and Recovery Community Center (RCC). "We are pleased to be the only recovery center in the area that addresses the whole person," Santillo added.IOP treatment includes individual, group and family counseling, didactic education classes, gender specific counseling services, co-occurring services, care coordination, childcare, transportation and lunch/dinner. Day and evening services are available and are provided three days a week, three hours per day.OP provides a combination of individual, group and family counseling designed for individuals who can pursue recovery goals with minimal support. Day and evening services are available.OTP provides all three FDA approved Medication Assisted Treatments (MAT) - methadone, Suboxone/buprenorphine, and Vivitrol/naltrexone. Individual, group and family counseling, didactic education classes, co-occurring services, care coordination, childcare, and transportation are provided in combination with MAT. Through JBRC's Expanded Hours Program services are available Monday through Saturday 6am to 12pm and 5pm to 11pm.JBRC is now leading the Primary Health Care and Opioid Treatment Initiative, funded through a five-year grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS). JBRC's goal is to integrate primary health care with substance use disorder treatment by providing medical preventive, diagnostic, treatment, management, and reassessment services with a strong focus on HIV/Hepatitis C prevention and treatment. The PHC also offers office based Opioid Treatment providing Suboxone/buprenorphine, and Vivitrol/naltrexone.Founded in 2019, All Roads Recovery is the community-based recovery arm of John Brooks Recovery Center serving anyone struggling with a substance use disorder as they journey toward sustained recovery. RCC provides peer-to-peer recovery support services including individualized recovery coaching services, recovery management check-ups, recovery-related workshops, mutual-help support groups: opioid overdose education and prevention, housing and employment assistance, and social and recreational events and activities.If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Programs – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.