Muhammad Ali, what is his connection to sports talk show pioneer Harold K. Bell? It will shock you

A secret that happened 47 years ago, it all started with a phone call in the middle of the night to sports talk show pioneer Harold K. Bell. No one could have imagined how that phone call from Muhammad Ail would change Harold Bell's life forever.

Muhammad Ali & Harold K Bell

Sports talk show radio pioneer Harold Bell scored an exclusive one-on-one interview with "The Greatest" Muhammad Ali. The interview took place after Ali knocked out the undefeated (40-0) and undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, George Foreman in Zaire, Africa, on October 30, 1974. The historical showdown is now known asBell was the first media personality to interview Ali on American soil when he arrived back in the United States five days later.The interview made him the first-ever black media personality to interview a World Heavyweight Champion one on one. He remembers Ali did not call Ed Bradley (CBS 60 Minutes), Bryant Gumble (NBC Good Morning America), or Howard Cosell (ABC Wide World of Sports)he called Harold Bell a little-known sports talk radio show host in Washington, DC. It all started on the campus of Howard University in 1967 when Ali was touring college campuses to talk to students about why he was refusing to join the U. S. Army and racism in America.Bell was working with youth gangs and at-risk children in the mean streets of DC when he found the champion standing on the steps of the Howard University administration Building. There were hundreds of students hanging on his every word. After the champ's rousing speech he asked for a volunteer to show him around the campus. Before one of the pretty female students could volunteer, Bell grabbed the champ by the arm and took him on a tour of the Georgia Avenue NW DC corridor leading to the historical Howard Theatre, the home of black entertainment royalty. They became friends and the rest is American sports history.In the summer of 1974, Ali invited Bell to Chicago to discuss ainterview for a television special. In that meeting, the champ invited Bell to travel with him to Zaire for the interview, but Bell said,When the champ asked him why? He confessed,Ali laughed at him and called him, but Bell stood his ground and refused to go. As he was preparing to fly back to DC later that evening after dinner, the champ pulled him to the side and whispered,Bell just smiled and said,because the champ was always talking crazy.He did not take him seriously and flew back to DC to watch on closed-circuit television.upset in the WORLD when Muhammad Ali knocked out the heavily favorite Foreman in the 8th round. What happened on a rainy night five days later after the Rumble in the Jungle, he still finds it hard to believe. He was in a deep sleep when his telephone rang, and the voice on the other end demanded to speak to Harold Bell. He was still trying to wake up and asked who was calling? The voice again demanded to speak to Harold Bell. His response again was, whose calling? This time the voice on the other end responded.Bell sat straight up in the bed thinking he was dreaming or having a nightmare. He gathered himself and said,Ali asked, "Do you still want to do that interview?" Bell said,Ali gave Bell the hotel where he was staying in New York City.It has been 47 years and Bell is still humbled that the great Muhammad Ali made himon that rainy night in Washington, DC in 1974.