International Academy Awards for Latino Podcasting present the Latin Podcast Awards Winners

The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is the only podcasting awards in the world that pays tribute to the Latin American, Spain, U.S., produced in Spanish and English. The LPA is based the United States.The winners competed against representatives from the United States, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.On October 16, 2021, 37 awards were presented by categories and countries. also an international, multinational, and the "Podcast of the Year Award"were awarded. This year there was a popularity award in which over 53,000 fans voted for thier favorite podcasts. Close to 2000 fans viewed the livestream enjoying the red carpet event and the afterparty.The winners received the metallic representation of a chrome microphone with the names of their podcasts and the category dominated in recognition of their excellence, which they can boast to the world and most importantly, share with your listeners.The LPA ceremony main sponsor is Guadalupe Radio based out of Los Angels California along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring LPA categories were Audio Dice Network ,Bitextuales.com, Repurpose.IO, Podbean, Podfest, Podcast Movement, Interview Valet, Caproni.fm, Lowdly.com, and Podqueens Latinas. We want to thank you for making this tribute to LatinX podcast content creators possible.The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2021 are the following:Latin Podcast of the Year: El Baúl de las LeyendasBusiness El MartinezComedy Malicia IndígenaEducation De Esteticista a EmpresariaEntertainment News Comic GeekosEntrepreneurship Receta Del ExitoFiction El Baúl de las LeyendasHealth & Fitness "Coronavirus:Realidad vs. ficción" con el Dr. Elmer HuertaHistory Avisen a BerlínMusic Zona Pop CNNNews Repaso NoticiosoNon-Profit Aventúra-TParenting Zarza33Religion & Spirituality The Locker Room Talk ShowSelf-Improvement ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!Sexuality Sexo sin tabuSociety & Culture Tenemos Que HablarSports Basket+Podcast of the year El Baúl de las LeyendasBilingual A Little Bit Of Everything With Me!English The Rise of King AsilasPopularity Cristo Vive, el Podcast.Colombia El EstetoscopioCosta Rica Tenemos Que HablarSpain Club WordPress Emprendedores OnlineInternational FrancoinformadorMéxico El Baúl de las LeyendasMulti-national Zona Pop CNNPuerto Rico Repaso NoticiosoDominican Republic Tras la vozUnited States "Coronavirus:Realidad vs. ficción" con el Dr. Elmer HuertaRevelation Cuba En Estéreo - PodcastRevelation Comedy Fiction Elemental mi querido GualyRevelation Documentary En la Jaula de OroRevelation Education Esto es PodcastRevelation News Edge DigitalksRevelation Soc & Culture Entre NosotrasRevelation of the year Cristo Vive, el Podcast.View Ceremony here with Red Carpet Event and Afterparty: