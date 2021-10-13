News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
International Academy Awards for Latino Podcasting present the Latin Podcast Awards Winners
The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) is proud to announce its total 37 winners by categories along with the top prize winner of the Latin Podcast Awards.
The winners competed against representatives from the United States, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.
On October 16, 2021, 37 awards were presented by categories and countries. also an international, multinational, and the "Podcast of the Year Award"
The winners received the metallic representation of a chrome microphone with the names of their podcasts and the category dominated in recognition of their excellence, which they can boast to the world and most importantly, share with your listeners.
The LPA ceremony main sponsor is Guadalupe Radio based out of Los Angels California along with other U.S., and International Sponsors like. Emotions Podcast, Podway podcasts. Also sponsoring LPA categories were Audio Dice Network ,Bitextuales.com, Repurpose.IO, Podbean, Podfest, Podcast Movement, Interview Valet, Caproni.fm, Lowdly.com, and Podqueens Latinas. We want to thank you for making this tribute to LatinX podcast content creators possible.
The winners of the Latin Podcast Awards 2021 are the following:
Latin Podcast of the Year: El Baúl de las Leyendas
Business El Martinez
Comedy Malicia Indígena
Education De Esteticista a Empresaria
Entertainment News Comic Geekos
Entrepreneurship Receta Del Exito
Fiction El Baúl de las Leyendas
Business El Martinez
Comedy Malicia Indígena
Education De Esteticista a Empresaria
Entertainment News Comic Geekos
Entrepreneurship Receta Del Exito
Fiction El Baúl de las Leyendas
Health & Fitness "Coronavirus:
History Avisen a Berlín
Music Zona Pop CNN
News Repaso Noticioso
Non-Profit Aventúra-T
Parenting Zarza33
Religion & Spirituality The Locker Room Talk Show
Self-Improvement ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!
Sexuality Sexo sin tabu
Society & Culture Tenemos Que Hablar
Sports Basket+
Podcast of the year El Baúl de las Leyendas
Bilingual A Little Bit Of Everything With Me!
English The Rise of King Asilas
Popularity Cristo Vive, el Podcast.
Colombia El Estetoscopio
Costa Rica Tenemos Que Hablar
Spain Club WordPress Emprendedores Online
International Francoinformador
México El Baúl de las Leyendas
Multi-national Zona Pop CNN
Puerto Rico Repaso Noticioso
Dominican Republic Tras la voz
United States "Coronavirus:
Revelation Cuba En Estéreo - Podcast
Revelation Comedy Fiction Elemental mi querido Gualy
Revelation Documentary En la Jaula de Oro
Revelation Education Esto es Podcast
Revelation News Edge Digitalks
Revelation Soc & Culture Entre Nosotras
Revelation of the year Cristo Vive, el Podcast.
l de las Leyendas
Health & Fitness "Coronavirus:
History Avisen a Berlín
Music Zona Pop CNN
News Repaso Noticioso
Non-Profit Aventúra-T
Parenting Zarza33
Religion & Spirituality The Locker Room Talk Show
Self-Improvement ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos!
Sexuality Sexo sin tabu
Society & Culture Tenemos Que Hablar
Sports Basket+
Podcast of the year El Baúl de las Leyendas
Bilingual A Little Bit Of Everything With Me!
English The Rise of King Asilas
Popularity Cristo Vive, el Podcast.
Colombia El Estetoscopio
Costa Rica Tenemos Que Hablar
Spain Club WordPress Emprendedores Online
International Francoinformador
México El Baúl de las Leyendas
Multi-national Zona Pop CNN
Puerto Rico Repaso Noticioso
Dominican Republic Tras la voz
United States "Coronavirus:
Revelation Cuba En Estéreo - Podcast
Revelation Comedy Fiction Elemental mi querido Gualy
Revelation Documentary En la Jaula de Oro
Revelation Education Esto es Podcast
Revelation News Edge Digitalks
Revelation Soc & Culture Entre Nosotras
Revelation of the year Cristo Vive, el Podcast.
View Ceremony here with Red Carpet Event and Afterparty:
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Felix A. Montelara
***@hotmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse