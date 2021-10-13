Consumer Staples Announces Strategic Acquisition

Presidential Palace of Sant'Ana, Azores

-- Consumer Staples Exchange (CSX), a Blockchain Ecosystem sector Exchange, announced its strategic acquisition of a water concession in Azores, Portugal, today. "The idea of a blockchain company acquiring a nation-state water asset might normally seem odd," said Harry McCue, CEO of Consumer Staples. "By leveraging the ability to connect and optimize from source to the customer provides tremendous value to the overall market. Our process addresses future scarcity, secondary market opportunities, and access to water in an egalitarian, ecological, elegant, and efficient way."CSX is deploying a global team to leverage the power of the blockchain. The entire water supply process can be put into a digital world using CSX's shared services technology. The company is deploying IoT sensors to connect and track water in its blockchain. Specialized artificial intelligence, big data, and compaction fuse to create the H2O Clearinghouse located in the Azores in partnership with local market support.CSX has successfully entered into several agreements with other nations to transfer over 100 million gallons of water through the H2O Clearinghouse."The Consumer Staples H2O Clearinghouse is a new kind of intermediary between a buyer and seller in a financial market," said McCue. Our blockchain validates and finalizes the transaction, ensuring that both the buyer and the seller honor their contractual obligations in a transparent and immutable way. Each one of the Exchanges in our Blockchain Ecosystem has a clearinghouse to handle this function."The H2O Clearinghouse operates on the blockchain using decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It clears and finalizes water transactions, settles trading accounts, collects margin payments, regulates delivery of water assets to the purchaser, and reports trading data.The H2O Clearinghouse acts as a new kind of organization to support the activities of water trading countries. It creates a function to work with third parties for futures and options contracts in the water market. The Blockchain Ecosystem model of using asset-backed tokens, silver, and digital securities ensures the clearing of sellers and buyers in a real-time, immutable, and transparent standard.The Consumer Staples Exchange is passionate about the success blockchain technology will have on this sector. CEX focuses on delivering a solid public-private blockchain-powered assembly of marketplaces that focus on more efficient e-commerce.For more information, you can visit the following links:This presentation may contain "forward-looking"statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relations to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "guidance," "expect," "anticipate,""should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential,""predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.