Garcelle Beauvais, Actress and TV Personality to be Honored at 7th Edition of Catwalk for Charity

Catwalk for Charity Brunch & Runway Event at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami. The event benefits children from Miami's underserved communities and impoverished children in Haiti and around the world.

By: Angels for Humanity

Media Contact

Cece Feinberg

cece@feinbergpr.com Cece Feinberg

End

--has the pleasure to announce actress, talk-show host, author, and television personality,as the 2021 "FASHION MEETS PHILANTHROPY"Award Recipient of this year'sBrunch & Fashion Show. The 7annual charity event will take place onat thefrom 12 PM – 4 PM and feature a stunning runway show by Los Angeles based fashion designer Trang Phung. Musical entertainment will be provided by the world-famous Grammy Award winners, the. The event will benefit children from Miami's underserved communities, and those in abject poverty in Haiti.The event is produced by, a non-profit organization that aims to inspire, empower and support impoverished children in Haiti and around the world by providing access to quality education and healthcare. Proceeds from the event will go towards school scholarships for children who would not otherwise have access to quality education, back-to-school supplies, prescription eyeglasses, dental care and Breakfast with Santa's "Joy of Giving" annual toy distribution, that benefits over 5,000 children.Joining Garcelle Beauvais for this benefit is the 'Real Housewives of Miami' cast member, and a few special surprise guests!WPLG local 10 news anchorwill serve as the Master of Ceremony. The event will kick-off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception, combined with a highly anticipated silent auction followed by a sit-down champagne brunch and spectacular fashion show featuring Trang Phung / SEN Couture collection and NARDOS Designs. SEN Couture has been featured in fashion magazines all over the world and is a favorite of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, Iggy Azalea, Michelle Rodriguez, Emmy Rossum, Dolly Parton, and many more.Catwalk for Charity is pleased to honorOur honorees will be recognized for their support of our organization and for their deep commitment to improving the lives of children in Miami's underserved communities, Haiti and around the world.General admission tickets start at $250 and include a champagne brunch, fashion show, gift bag full of BABOR Skin Care beauty products and silent auction access featuring art, fashion and exclusive getaways. A runway front row seat is available for $350 and is all-inclusive, with attendance at the Celebrity VIP Reception.This year's sponsors includeSince 2006, Angels for Humanity has allocated thousands of charitable dollars to high-impact programs for children. Led by dedicated volunteers to serve underprivileged children in Miami, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, Angels for Humanity is the go-to charity that personifies the holiday joy of giving to children which consistently distributes close to 10,000 toys annually. Moreover, the organization focuses on a broad range of social issues impacting children, but not limited to, health care, education, and back to school supplies distribution.Cece Feinberg Public RelationsCece Feinberg: Cece@feinbergpr.com I 305.532.3467