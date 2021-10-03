News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing The Launch Of TRUMPLICANS Which Could Be Poised To Be The Next Superstar Of The NFT Space
The Trumplicans NFT Project could well be added to the superstar ranks of these NFT projects. Trumplicans is on this trajectory for several reasons, and if you are looking for a next project to jump in, here is why you should be aware of it.
By: N2L Enterprises
Each Trumplican NFT Artwork Has Verifiable Randomness
Trumplicans is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs and will be offered for minting at 0.07 ETH. The team ensures that each Trumplican is completely unique through their smart contract which will verifiably provide random traits as the reveal period occurs. This means that millions of unique Trumplican combinations are ready to occur. Once sold out, the only way to purchase them will be second-hand on OpenSea.io.
Strong Community & Appeal
When someone buys a Trumplican, they are essentially entering a private community - not simply just buying the art. The team plans to keep a strong Trump-centered community by increasing member benefits and offerings over time. Additionally, they are introducing the concept of "roadmap activations"
Donation to Military, Veteran and Military Family Charities
Additionally, an interesting touch on the project is that 1% of all transactions will be donated to one of three military-centered charities which will be chosen solely by Trumplican NFT holders. The three charities which will be up for the vote include: The Gary Sinese Foundation, Operation Homefront and Wounded Warriors Family Support. The team chose these specific charities as they are, not only all highly rated, established charities, but they are non-profit and dedicated to helping our great military, veterans and supporting the needs of their families while aligning with the patriotic ethics and values of the Trumplicans team.
Trumplican Club & Real-Life Events
Once the community has reached its first goal on the roadmap, it will open the Trumplican Patriot Club which allows for the Trumplican Club Membership. Essentially, it is a ticket booth that will only be accessible to wallets that contain at least one Trumplican which allows the members to collect their benefits. These benefits include many giveaways such as free vacation packages to the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami, Trump merchandise, etc.; and this list will continue to be expanded. Once 100% of the minting is complete, the team will start developing the Trumplicans Metaverse where virtual events will be hosted and the community can discuss the project. Members will also get access to additional NFT's in the form of ticket stubs that will be used to attend virtual and real-life events of the Trumplican Patriot Club!
In summary, Trumplicans is the first project to unite the NFT space with one of the greatest leaders in the modern world. The project is creating a growing and strong community based on a long- term vision supported by a mix of verifiable unique Trumplican combinations. They will be engaging their community through activities and memberships. Additionally, the team of experts behind the project is fully committed to donating part of the funds to charity to help our Veterans, our Active Military and their families.
Pre-Sale Launch Date: TBD
Public Launch Date: Within a week of Pre-Sale ending.
Want to learn more? Join them on socials!
Website - https://trumplicans.io/
Instagram - @trumplicans.nft (https://www.instagram.com/
Twitter - @TrumplicansIO (https://twitter.com/
Discord Link - https://discord.gg/
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/
Media Contact:
Brian Howard (Founder)
info@trumplicans.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse