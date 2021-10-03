22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Celebrates Irish Cinema And Culture

Southern California Cinema Event to Spotlight 15 Films from Ireland Host International Premiere of Irish Oscar Submission

-- wwwThe 22nd annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) will present the largest celebration of Irish Cinema in North America during its eight-day run (October 21– 28, 2021) in Southern California. Highlights include an Irish Showcase event, red carpet premieres, seven Irish feature length films, six Irish short films and the participation of Irish filmmakers and dignitaries.On Sunday, October 24th, 2021, the Festival will present its, an evening celebration of Irish cinema and culture. The event will feature the premiere of the three highly anticipated Irish films,andfollowed by a festive post-screening reception.Thefilms will screen at Edwards Big Newport (300 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA). The post-screening celebration will take place at Muldoon's Irish Pub (202 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA) and will feature live music and hosted hors d'oeuvres.Directed by Rachel Carey,(US Premiere) (6:00pm) stars Victoria Smurfit, Ericka Roe and Angelina Ball. A black comedy set in a working-class Dublin hair salon where the stylists become accidental vigilantes and community heroes as they take on gang members and gentrifiers threatening their community.Directed by Philip Doherty,(US Premiere) (6:00pm) stars Aaron Monaghan, Ciaran Roche, Aisling O'Mara, Pat McCabe, Shane Connoughton and Liz Fitzgibbon. Jimmy carries a black leather doctor's bag around with him containing the rope he plans to hang himself with. He returns home to the fictional town of Ballylough in the cold austere beauty of West Cavan to seek salvation for his sins.Written and directed by Seán Breathnach and produced by Paddy Hayes,(International Premiere)6:15pm) stars Dónall Ó Héalai, Fionnuala Flaherty and Cillian O'Gairbhí. When his overprotective parents pass away, friendless and guileless recluse, John Cunliffe, discovers their land to be extremely valuable. He is soon forced to navigate the choppy waters of courtship, trust, and vengeance for the first time in his 28 years. Shelter ('Foscadh') is Ireland's Oscar submission for Best International Film for the 2022 Academy Awards.The Newport Beach Film Festival Irish Showcase is presented by supported byandin partnership with,and. Admission to an Irish Spotlight film and the post party is $20.00."Culture Ireland is delighted to support the presentation of Irish films at Newport Beach Film Festival. Again this year the Festival has selected some truly memorable recent films from a pool of fantastic filmmakers we are lucky to have in Ireland. ", stated Christine Sisk, Director of Culture Ireland.Louise Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager at Screen Ireland, commented: "Screen Ireland is delighted to partner with the Newport Beach Film Festival to present this selection of highly-anticipated new Irish films. Representing a rich and diverse range of emerging and established Irish talent to discover, these films are sure to connect with festival audiences at Newport Beach and beyond.""Newport Beach Film Festival showcases the very best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. I am thrilled that included in that showcase is the Irish Spotlight which underlines the depth of imagination, creativity and diversity in Irish filmmaking today", Stated Marcella Smyth, Consul General of Ireland - South Western United States.On Sunday, October 24th, the Festival will screen the short programat 1:00pm at The Lot - Fashion Island (999 Newport Canter Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660). Films in the program includeandAdmission to the Irish Shorts program is $15.00.Other Irish feature length films screening at the Newport Beach Film Festival include the international premiere of Director, Ross Killeen's film,as well as acclaimed Irish documentarian, Kim Bartley's,(US Premiere) and Tomás Seoighe's,(US Premiere)The Irish horror feature,(Regional Premiere) directed by Conor McMahon will also screen."The Festival is extremely proud to showcase outstanding Irish Cinema. We are honored to host the most comprehensive collection of Irish film in North America. This year's program reflects the exceptionally strong creative talent in Ireland", stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the Newport Beach Film Festival.For Festival passes, tickets and COVID-19 safety information, visit