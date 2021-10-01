News By Tag
Curator24 Wins Three Silver Stevie® Awards in 2021 Stevie Awards For Women In Business
By: Curator24
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.
Curator24 was born from recognizing a need in the market and identifying inefficiencies in the current marketing agency model. The approach takes the client's needs and puts them at the center of everything we do, resulting in poignant solutions that positively impact the client's bottom line.
"We redefined the agency model and focused on delivering strategic marketing solutions for our clients," said Shannon Carlson, President. "We are thrilled to be recognized with three Stevie Awards for our accomplishments as a start-up and women-owned business. Being named Entrepreneur of the Year is a true honor."
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals (https://stevieawards.com/
Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."
Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale (https://stevieawards.com/
About Curator24
Curator24 is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency with locations throughout the US. The team has decades of experience enabling them to deliver smart, results-oriented marketing and advertising solutions. www.Curator24.com
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Dana Haskins
EVP Operations
Curator24
***@curator24.com
833.800.2424
