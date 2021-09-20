Beautician List Adds New Features To Support Businesses

By: Minin Inc

-- Beautician List, the first online solution for identifying licensed beauty specialists through its mobile app and online platform BeauticianList (http://www.beauticianlist.com/), has recently incorporated new services and features to support the business community and helps promote industry safety.Providing verified data about licensed professionals, Beautician List empowers industry pros, businesses, and consumers alike with its innovative platform for vetting licensed beauty practitioners. Beautician List is the first and only destination where beauty licensing data can be checked in any U.S. state, conveniently housed in one easy-to-use online directory.Originally created to connect licensed beauty specialists with potential clients seeking beauty and nail services, the platform's latest features now provide even more support at the business level, serving an easy and convenient way for businesses to verify beauty licenses for various business needs. Beautician List founder and CEO Dasha Minina, who is also a licensed nail technician, said the platform is truly an end-to-end verification solution for businesses in the beauty industry. "Onboarding to compliance, there are so many reasons to be able to verify beauty licenses," said Ms. Minina. "As the concern of unlicensed practitioners continues to be a challenge in the industry, we're excited to be able to offer the first turnkey solution."For businesses hiring new beauty pros, Beautician List offers a comprehensive onboarding solution and individualized customer support for every step of the process. The platform is also a great solution for distributors looking to automate the first step in the customer onboarding process. Additionally, the service can verify licenses for both individuals and salons, creating a single destination for all things verification. Beautician List also collects resale and W9 certificates from qualifying users, allowing businesses to leverage the service to support compliance.With these new features and services, Ms. Minina says the platform simplifies verification and supports industry safety. "Beautician List offers a comprehensive platform that allows businesses to verify licenses simply and without worry," she said. "Not only that, but we're managing the heavy lifting. We're collecting the license data and certificates from qualified users, and we're driving a content engagement strategy to keep consumers engaged—so all you have to do is focus on your business."In addition to its turnkey verification services, the platform also educates consumers about the dangers of unlicensed technicians and salons. It provides industry news, tips, trends, and more, including proper procedures and state-specific board rules. Beautician List's engaging content makes it a pre-eminent authority in the space and a go-to for engaged consumers seeking licensed beauty pros."By connecting consumers with verified licensed professionals, and providing businesses with key verification tools, Beautician List is really aiming to make our industry better," said Ms. Minina, "All the pros found through Beautician List are licensed professionals who maintain the highest quality of health and safety standards—a huge concern that continues to plague the beauty industry. We couldn't be prouder to be part of the solution to the problem."