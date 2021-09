The Cognitive Benefits of Being Bilingual

Two Languages Are Practiced Daily In This Bilingual Preschool in San Diego

By: La Jolla Montessori School

At La Jolla Montessori School, a bilingual preschool in La Jolla, teachers focus on dual language immersion starting at age three. Research shows that thinking, listening, learning, understanding, justifying, questioning and paying close attention are all cognitive benefits of being bilingual. Plus, there are academic, social and emotional reasons, too.At our bilingual preschool in San Diego, every student learns English and Spanish throughout toddler, primary and Kindergarten programs. During this three year period, our graduating KAs a result, the verbal, numerical and abstract reasonings that build critical thinking are practiced. And what our kids learn----will last a lifetime.In an NIH article written by Dr. Viorica Marian, she describes the(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3583091/). "."Based on research, the brain can change throughout one's life span by growing new cells, making new connections and increasing its size. The earlier your child learns, the more teachers can improve your child's cognitive functions. Dual language learning is one way to achieve that.Sixty percent of Europe's population speaks two or more languages. Certainly, bilingualism fulfills a need because millions of people from dozens of countries conduct business together.Additionally, the cognitive control required to manage speaking multiple languages seems to broadly affect neurological functions that transfer beyond language. For example, bilingualism:Importantly, in practical application, older bilinguals may enjoy improved memory as they age.Plus, research findings show an ability tothe debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease like confusion, problem-solving and task completion.It is comforting to recognize the many cognitive benefits of being bilingual. Surely, it's a necessary tool for business and trade among people. But its social, emotional and long-term health benefits are every bit as exciting.