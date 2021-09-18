News By Tag
The Cognitive Benefits of Being Bilingual
Two Languages Are Practiced Daily In This Bilingual Preschool in San Diego
By: La Jolla Montessori School
At our bilingual preschool in San Diego, every student learns English and Spanish throughout toddler, primary and Kindergarten programs. During this three year period, our graduating K students build verbal fluency before they can even read or write.
As a result, the verbal, numerical and abstract reasonings that build critical thinking are practiced. And what our kids learn--before elementary school--will last a lifetime.
In an NIH article written by Dr. Viorica Marian, she describes the cognitive benefits of being bilingual (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/
Based on research, the brain can change throughout one's life span by growing new cells, making new connections and increasing its size. The earlier your child learns, the more teachers can improve your child's cognitive functions. Dual language learning is one way to achieve that.
Bilingualism Fulfills Needs, Builds Ties and Improves Critical Thinking
Sixty percent of Europe's population speaks two or more languages. Certainly, bilingualism fulfills a need because millions of people from dozens of countries conduct business together. But bilingualism also builds social and emotional ties with others regardless of country.
Additionally, the cognitive control required to manage speaking multiple languages seems to broadly affect neurological functions that transfer beyond language. For example, bilingualism:
Plus, research findings show an ability to delay the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease like confusion, problem-solving and task completion.
Summary
It is comforting to recognize the many cognitive benefits of being bilingual. Surely, it's a necessary tool for business and trade among people. But its social, emotional and long-term health benefits are every bit as exciting. At our bilingual preschool in San Diego, we are happy to give every toddler, primary and kindergartner the gift of dual language immersion—for today and tomorrow.
La Jolla Montessori School is located just two minutes south of UCSD near the intersection of I-5 and La Jolla Village Drive. Nearly 100 students attend our programs for children aged three to six.
Please visit: https://lajollamontessorischool.com/
