News By Tag
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Drum roll...and the winners are
Announcing Summer 2021 Jury Competition Award Winners at Holidays365 International Film Festival
By: holidays365filmfest
Our esteemed jury included: John Diaz, Romell Foster-Owens, Alexander Gray, Shuja Paul, Deborah Pratt, Koji Steen-Sakai, Bonnie Spence, Danielle Stallings, Scott Stevenson, Susan Vicory, Denise Wakeman, and Todd Waterman.
FEATURE FILMS
Best Independent Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club
Best International Narrative Feature Film – Romy's Salon
Best Ensemble Acting Award in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club
Best Director in a Narrative Feature Film – Mischa Kamp, Romy's Salon
Best Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Vita Heijmen, Romy's Salon
Best Supporting Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Beppie Melissen, Romy's Salon
Best Screenplay in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy's Salon
Best Cinematography in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy's Salon
Best Editing in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy'sSalon
Best Sound Design in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club
Best Original Music Score in a Narrative Feature Film - Romy's Salon
Best Documentary Feature Film – Five, A Mother's Journey
Special Jury Recognition:
SHORT FILMS
Best International Narrative Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To Know
Special Jury Recognition – Dad's Divorce
Best U.S. Documentary Short Film – All American Kids
Special Jury Recognition – As We Are
Best International Documentary Short Film – Baba's Next Chapter
Special Jury Recognition – Dad Magnet
Best Short Visionary Award – Chase!!
Best Director in a Short Film – Annie St-Pierre, Like The Ones I Used To Know
Best Actor in a Short Film – Tommy Kenter, Dad's Divorce
Best Actress in a Short Film – Lilou Roy-Lanouette, Like The Ones I Used To Know
Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film – Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Dad's Divorce
Best Supporting Actress in a Short Film – Mathilde Passer, Dad's Divorce
Best Cinematography in a Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To Know
Best Editing in a Short Film – Chase!!
Best Sound Design in a Short Film – Dad's Divorce
ANIMATED FILMS
Best Animated Short Film – o28
Best Animation Visionary Award – The World's Gone Nutz
Best Directing in an Animated Short Film – Postpartum
Best Screenplay in an Animated Short Film – Justin and The Werlobee
Best Editing in an Animated Film – o28
Best Original Music Score – The World's Gone Nutz
Special Jury Recognition – Twin Trees
STUDENT FILMS
Best U.S. Student Film – Esperanza
Best International Student Film – Nostalgia
https://holidaychannel.net/
Contact
Reesa Ryder
***@holidays365filmfest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse