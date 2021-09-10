Drum roll...and the winners are

Announcing Summer 2021 Jury Competition Award Winners at Holidays365 International Film Festival

-- The Holidays365 International Film Festival™ announced the winners for the 2021 juried competition.won the Grand Jury Prize and As We Are won the Shooting Star Award. The Alice Guy-Blaché Award for excellence by a female filmmaker went to director Henriette Rietz for. The Red Ryder Award for excellence by a first-time director went to Ariel Poster for. The Best Young Filmmaker Award went to 8-year old animator April Yu forThe Audience Award went toOur esteemed jury included: John Diaz, Romell Foster-Owens, Alexander Gray, Shuja Paul, Deborah Pratt, Koji Steen-Sakai, Bonnie Spence, Danielle Stallings, Scott Stevenson, Susan Vicory, Denise Wakeman, and Todd Waterman.FEATURE FILMSBest Independent Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts ClubBest International Narrative Feature Film – Romy's SalonBest Ensemble Acting Award in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts ClubBest Director in a Narrative Feature Film – Mischa Kamp, Romy's SalonBest Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Vita Heijmen, Romy's SalonBest Supporting Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Beppie Melissen, Romy's SalonBest Screenplay in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy's SalonBest Cinematography in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy's SalonBest Editing in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy'sSalonBest Sound Design in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts ClubBest Original Music Score in a Narrative Feature Film - Romy's SalonBest Documentary Feature Film – Five, A Mother's JourneySpecial Jury Recognition:Love and StuffSHORT FILMSBest International Narrative Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To KnowSpecial Jury Recognition – Dad's DivorceBest U.S. Documentary Short Film – All American KidsSpecial Jury Recognition – As We AreBest International Documentary Short Film – Baba's Next ChapterSpecial Jury Recognition – Dad MagnetBest Short Visionary Award – Chase!!Best Director in a Short Film – Annie St-Pierre, Like The Ones I Used To KnowBest Actor in a Short Film – Tommy Kenter, Dad's DivorceBest Actress in a Short Film – Lilou Roy-Lanouette, Like The Ones I Used To KnowBest Supporting Actor in a Short Film – Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Dad's DivorceBest Supporting Actress in a Short Film – Mathilde Passer, Dad's DivorceBest Cinematography in a Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To KnowBest Editing in a Short Film – Chase!!Best Sound Design in a Short Film – Dad's DivorceANIMATED FILMSBest Animated Short Film – o28Best Animation Visionary Award – The World's Gone NutzBest Directing in an Animated Short Film – PostpartumBest Screenplay in an Animated Short Film – Justin and The WerlobeeBest Editing in an Animated Film – o28Best Original Music Score – The World's Gone NutzSpecial Jury Recognition – Twin TreesSTUDENT FILMSBest U.S. Student Film – EsperanzaBest International Student Film – Nostalgia