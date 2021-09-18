News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder Institute announces the launch of Delhi Chapter
Silicon Valley-based Founder Institute Launches Pre-Seed Startup Accelerator in New Delhi. Online program aims to help build 20 promising technology companies per year in New Delhi
By: Delhi Chapter of Founder Institute
In an effort to ensure the health and safety of the program's mentors, partners, and participants, this Founder Institute cohort will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of New Delhi's top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home. The New Delhi Virtual 2021 Founder Institute will also host a series of free online startup events, where attendees can learn how to build a company and learn more about the program. See the full list of events at http://fi.co/
Leading the efforts to launch the Founder Institute in New Delhi are local startup leaders Anjali Malhotra (Founder & CEO, C_Xcel), Ish Anand (https://www.linkedin.com/
In addition, many of the region's top startup investors, founders, and executives have expressed interest in mentoring entrepreneurs in the program.
The Founder Institute New Delhi Virtual 2021 pre-seed accelerator program begins on Feb 01, 2022, and aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs looking to build solutions for the future will have the opportunity to:
Anybody who is interested can apply to the New Delhi Virtual 2021 Founder Institute at http://fi.co/
Learn more about the Founder Institute at FI.co
----
About the Founder Institute
The Founder Institute (FI.co) is the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator. In the program, early-stage entrepreneurs and teams build their business alongside a critical support network of startup experts that share equity in their success, and through a structured and challenging business-building process that has helped alumni raise over $1 billion. Leaders of the world's fastest-growing startups have used the Founder Institute to raise funding, get into seed-accelerators, generate traction, recruit a team, build a product, transition from employee to entrepreneur, and more. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across 200 cities and 90 countries, the Founder Institute's mission is to Globalize Silicon Valley and empower talented and motivated entrepreneurs to build companies that will create one million new jobs.
The Founder Institute was founded in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan. It is operated out of Palo Alto, California.
Press Contact: Jonathan Greechan (j AT fi DOT co)
Contact
VK Gupta
veerender.gupta@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse