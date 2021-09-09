Award Winning Journalist Lena Nozizwe Releases Podcast Series "Tupac's Murder Was His Case"

By: Lena Nozizwe

-- Los Angeles—— As the world memorializes the 25th anniversary of the murder ofEmmy award-winning journalistexclusively interviews, one of the original Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) homicide detectives. In her eight-part weekly podcast series,the now retired Becker reveals for the first time that he knew who killed Tupac less than a year into the investigation. Other exclusive revelations include Becker providing new information about what he witnessed during Tupac's autopsy. He also responds to criticism that 25 years later no one has been arrested in connection with the murder of the rap icon."As much as this case has been covered there is an astounding amount ofinformation that we have never heard before," cites Nozizwe, the creator and host ofthe podcast who scored many exclusives when first covering the case. She first interviewed Becker 25 years ago in her role as a producer and on-aircorrespondent for a prime-time crime show. In fact, while Tupac andwere singing about being "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," Nozizwe was reporting for "America's Most Wanted."Nozizwe has in fact scored a number of exclusives while covering the murders of both Tupac and. In addition to being the first reporter to interview the team of LVMDP detectives assigned to case, she was the first to get the infamous video of Tupac Shakur fighting at the MGM Grand. She was also the first to secure the search warrant affidavit documenting the violence that erupted in Compton, CA, after Tupac was murdered. Nozizwe was the first television reporter to interview, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G after he too was shot and killed six months after Tupac passed away.Other high-profile stories Nozizwe has covered include protests following the deaths ofand, the Oklahoma City bombing, the West Memphis Three, the killing ofand the international manhunt for. Her assignments have taken her everywhere from Dublin to Brooklyn, from Palm Beach to South Central and from Alaska to Zimbabwe.is the sound producer and audio consultant for 'Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case." Orris learned the art of audio production at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies and has reported and mixed thousands of stories during her 20-year career in radio and podcasting. Her award-winning journalism and sound design have been heard on BBC, NPR, and the critically acclaimed podcast Skillet."Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case" is a tremendous documentation commemorating the Tupac's legendary departure 25 years after his still unsolved murder.Listen to the details, straight no chaser with "Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case" at