Award Winning Journalist Lena Nozizwe Releases Podcast Series "Tupac's Murder Was His Case"
By: Lena Nozizwe
"As much as this case has been covered there is an astounding amount of
information that we have never heard before," cites Nozizwe, the creator and host of
the podcast who scored many exclusives when first covering the case. She first interviewed Becker 25 years ago in her role as a producer and on-air
correspondent for a prime-time crime show. In fact, while Tupac and Snoop Dog were singing about being "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," Nozizwe was reporting for "America's Most Wanted."
Nozizwe has in fact scored a number of exclusives while covering the murders of both Tupac and Biggie Smalls. In addition to being the first reporter to interview the team of LVMDP detectives assigned to case, she was the first to get the infamous video of Tupac Shakur fighting at the MGM Grand. She was also the first to secure the search warrant affidavit documenting the violence that erupted in Compton, CA, after Tupac was murdered. Nozizwe was the first television reporter to interview Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G after he too was shot and killed six months after Tupac passed away.
Other high-profile stories Nozizwe has covered include protests following the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, the Oklahoma City bombing, the West Memphis Three, the killing of Gianni Versace and the international manhunt for Ira Einhorn. Her assignments have taken her everywhere from Dublin to Brooklyn, from Palm Beach to South Central and from Alaska to Zimbabwe.
Jen Nathan Orris is the sound producer and audio consultant for 'Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case." Orris learned the art of audio production at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies and has reported and mixed thousands of stories during her 20-year career in radio and podcasting. Her award-winning journalism and sound design have been heard on BBC, NPR, and the critically acclaimed podcast Skillet.
"Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case" is a tremendous documentation commemorating the Tupac's legendary departure 25 years after his still unsolved murder.
Listen to the details, straight no chaser with "Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case" at
www.Tupacmurderpodcast.com.
