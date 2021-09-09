 
News By Tag
* Tupac
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Award Winning Journalist Lena Nozizwe Releases Podcast Series "Tupac's Murder Was His Case"

By: Lena Nozizwe
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 13, 2021 - PRLog -- Los Angeles—— As the world memorializes the 25th anniversary of the murder of Tupac Shakur,  Emmy award-winning journalist Lena Nozizwe exclusively interviews Brent Becker, one of the original Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) homicide detectives. In her eight-part weekly podcast series, "Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case," the now retired Becker reveals for the first time that he knew who killed Tupac less than a year into the investigation. Other exclusive revelations include Becker providing new information about what he witnessed during Tupac's autopsy. He also responds to criticism that 25 years later no one has been arrested in connection with the murder of the rap icon.

"As much as this case has been covered there is an astounding amount of
information that we have never heard before," cites Nozizwe, the creator and host of
the podcast who scored many exclusives when first covering the case. She first interviewed Becker 25 years ago in her role as a producer and on-air
correspondent for a prime-time crime show.  In fact, while Tupac and Snoop Dog were singing about being "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," Nozizwe was reporting for "America's Most Wanted."

Nozizwe has in fact scored a number of exclusives while covering the murders of both Tupac and Biggie Smalls. In addition to being the first reporter to interview the team of LVMDP detectives assigned to case, she was the first to get the infamous video of Tupac Shakur fighting at the MGM Grand. She was also the first to secure the search warrant affidavit documenting the violence that erupted in Compton, CA, after Tupac was murdered. Nozizwe was the first television reporter to interview Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G after he too was shot and killed six months after Tupac passed away.

Other high-profile stories Nozizwe has covered include protests following the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, the Oklahoma City bombing, the West Memphis Three, the killing of Gianni Versace and the international manhunt for Ira Einhorn. Her assignments have taken her everywhere from Dublin to Brooklyn, from Palm Beach to South Central and from Alaska to Zimbabwe.

Jen Nathan Orris is the sound producer and audio consultant for 'Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case." Orris learned the art of audio production at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies and has reported and mixed thousands of stories during her 20-year career in radio and podcasting. Her award-winning journalism and sound design have been heard on BBC, NPR, and the critically acclaimed podcast Skillet.

"Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case" is a tremendous documentation commemorating the Tupac's legendary departure 25 years after his still unsolved murder.
Listen to the details, straight no chaser with "Lena Nozizwe Reporting: Tupac's Murder Was His Case"  at
www.Tupacmurderpodcast.com.

Media Contact
Jazzmyne Public Relations
jazzmynepr@gmail.com
323-380-8819
End
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Tupac
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jazzmyne Public Relations News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share