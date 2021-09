Travis Park Church gets Certificate of Appropriateness for "All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate"

Day-long event to reveal mural art while bringing families together to go "up" in history

By: Travis Park Church

Travis Park Church Paint Party Flyer

Albert Gonzalez

Hailey Marmolejo

Raisa Melendez

Scotch Willington

Rhys Munro

Victor Zarazua*

Uchennaya Ogba

EHCU Public Relations

***@ehcupr.com Uchennaya OgbaEHCU Public Relations

-- Travis Park Church has received authorization from the Office of Historic Preservation to move forward with itsmural project. The Certificate of Appropriateness was issued on August 6th, giving the greenlight to the installation of the almost 3500 sq. ft. original artwork that will overlook the Travis Park Church parking lot on Travis Street. The mural will be a monument to Travis Park Church's 175th Anniversary, and the Raising Hope, Anchored in Faith fundraising effort.The process to launch the Travis Park Church mural project began in May 2021 by enlisting local artists to consider merging aesthetics and styles while spotlighting social issues, diversity, and inclusivity. Artists were selected according to their willingness to complete a work that cultivated conversations surrounding acceptance, justice, and love. In all, six artists were chosen to work together:Travis Park Church is looking forward to the Installation of the mural to begin after a special day-long press conference/kick-off event onand is currently seeking additional support from their downtown neighbors. The day's festivities will center on family, local artists, music and food.The day will kick-off with the special sneak reveal followed by an artist market where artists will present their work. In addition, thewill invite downtown neighbors to get hands-on with this new monument by picking up a paint brush and helping to fill in a 100 x 20-foot area with primer.11 AM - 12 Noon: Press Conference and Artwork Reveal1 PM - 4 PM: Lunch with Mural Artists, featured Food Trucks x Art Sale6 PM - 8 PM: Community Prime and Paint PartyTo learn more about Travis Park Church 175th Anniversary and Fundraiser please visit https://raisinghope.travispark.org/ Established in 1846, Travis Park Church is grounded in history and vision. Founded by the Rev. John Wesley DeVilbiss, missionary to The Republic of Texas, who in 1844 preached the first protestant sermon ever heard in San Antonio and in 1946 organized the congregation in the courthouse. Today, the people of Travis Park Church continue seeking to make the world a better place through "unconditional love and action". Travis Park Church is affiliated with the Reconciling Ministries Network, a group of congregations and groups worldwide which have adopted statements welcoming people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. In 2019, Travis Park Church hosted and sheltered over 23,000 asylum seekers coming through San Antonio to travel to their designated host homes. Each and every week Travis Park Church, alongside Corazon Ministries, serves over 800 homeless individuals with warm meals, medical care, and supportive services. To learn more visit https://travispark.org/