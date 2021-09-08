News By Tag
Travis Park Church gets Certificate of Appropriateness for "All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate"
Day-long event to reveal mural art while bringing families together to go "up" in history
By: Travis Park Church
The process to launch the Travis Park Church mural project began in May 2021 by enlisting local artists to consider merging aesthetics and styles while spotlighting social issues, diversity, and inclusivity. Artists were selected according to their willingness to complete a work that cultivated conversations surrounding acceptance, justice, and love. In all, six artists were chosen to work together:
Travis Park Church is looking forward to the Installation of the mural to begin after a special day-long press conference/kick-
The day will kick-off with the special sneak reveal followed by an artist market where artists will present their work. In addition, the Community Prime & Paint Party will invite downtown neighbors to get hands-on with this new monument by picking up a paint brush and helping to fill in a 100 x 20-foot area with primer.
Event Details
11 AM - 12 Noon: Press Conference and Artwork Reveal
1 PM - 4 PM: Lunch with Mural Artists, featured Food Trucks x Art Sale
6 PM - 8 PM: Community Prime and Paint Party
To learn more about Travis Park Church 175th Anniversary and Fundraiser please visit https://raisinghope.travispark.org/
ABOUT TRAVIS PARK CHURCH
Established in 1846, Travis Park Church is grounded in history and vision. Founded by the Rev. John Wesley DeVilbiss, missionary to The Republic of Texas, who in 1844 preached the first protestant sermon ever heard in San Antonio and in 1946 organized the congregation in the courthouse. Today, the people of Travis Park Church continue seeking to make the world a better place through "unconditional love and action". Travis Park Church is affiliated with the Reconciling Ministries Network, a group of congregations and groups worldwide which have adopted statements welcoming people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. In 2019, Travis Park Church hosted and sheltered over 23,000 asylum seekers coming through San Antonio to travel to their designated host homes. Each and every week Travis Park Church, alongside Corazon Ministries, serves over 800 homeless individuals with warm meals, medical care, and supportive services. To learn more visit https://travispark.org/
Contact
Uchennaya Ogba
EHCU Public Relations
***@ehcupr.com
