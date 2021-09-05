5th Annual 'T or C Film Fiesta' Dates Announced to be held at El Cortez Theatre

This year's Truth or Consequences Film Fiesta will be held at the historic El Cortez movie theatre which will also be celebrating their Grand Re-Opening along with several celebrities in attendance.

By: Sierra Cinema

T or C Film Fiesta October 22-24 2021

Contact

Leslie Harris

Key Practices

***@keypractices.com Leslie HarrisKey Practices

End

-- It's T or C Film Fiesta time again! The planning committee are working hard to bring the best of Hollywood and our own neck of the woods, New Mexican talent for the 5annual T or C Film Fiesta held at the El Cortez Theatre on Main Street.Some of the highlights of the 3-day event include the special appearance of Anthony Michael Hall, star of the new "Halloween; Kills" movie and from classics like "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles;" Jerry Angelo, Actor/Director/Filmmaker, with his latest work and his Iconic "Warfighters"series; Queneesha from Q's Cakes in Albuquerque and the Food Network's 'The Great Food Truck Race'; and Steve Maez Producer/Director of multi-award winning documentary "Caffeine and Gasoline" among some of the talent coming to the event for film screenings, panels, parties, surprise appearances, raffles and more.To ensure a safe event, our Platinum Sponsor, VIP Star Network, New Mexico's largest and most trusted, full-service COVID compliance organization will be ensuring we are fully prepared to comply with the current guidance from the CDC during the 3-day event."We're excited to show the community the restoration work we have done to bring this landmark theatre back to its glory," said NaNi Rivera, Chair of the Sierra County Film Advisory Board and a member of the group. "Not only will we be celebrating film during this three-day event, but we will be giving the community a sneak-peek at what we have done."The 'T or C Film Fiesta' will be held from October 22to the 24in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. All-access pass tickets are now on sale for $25 and are limited in number, so don't delay as we are limited by seating capacity and COVID safety compliance. For more info: https://www.facebook.com/SierraCinemaNMComing from out of town? Be sure to book your rooms now as this small resort town is also a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and wellness tourism boasting hot springs and spa treatments along with live music, art galleries, wineries, and more. With the new commercial Spaceport, visitors can also take the Spaceport America Experience tour for an authentic look and hands-on experience at what it will be like for future travel.NaNi Rivera added, "We have been waiting to have an event that we can host for our community, and we have lots planned to make it an event they won't forget."