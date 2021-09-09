News By Tag
7T's Development Partnership With SharpRank Mobile App Elevates Sports Betting
SharpRank Mobile App Elevates Sports Betting By Providing Unparalleled Ratings and Credible Insights for Fans
By: 7T, Inc.
"SharpRank is a true game-changer in sports betting for professionals and casual users alike, providing ranking data, analysis and other metrics in a user-friendly interface. The app offers insights they can't find elsewhere as they strive to improve results," explained 7T President and COO Shane Long of the cross-sport performance ranking app. He added, "This partnership provided an outstanding opportunity to apply advanced technologies like data analytics, automated testing, and innovative mobile design to the growing and exciting sports betting market. This collaboration was really fun for the 7T team."
The SharpRank's proprietary algorithm ranks and comprehensively evaluates sports picks, based upon past performance from sports personalities ("Sharps"), experts, algorithms and the general public. Past successes, combined with aggregated picks for upcoming sporting events, has made SharpRank the industry standard as its first and only ratings agency. This innovative mobile app provides verified, easily-digestible insights into a Sharp's strengths and tracks their record, while offering leaderboards and comparisons of different high-profile personalities within the industry.
Available for iOS and Android mobile devices, users can log their picks, track their own progress, compete with and follow Sharps and/or friends, build their brand and measure their sports betting capabilities against Sharps within the app interface. SharpRank supports a variety of different sports, including the NFL, MLB, CFB, NBA, NHL, with expansion into new markets coming soon.
"SharpRank is the sports betting equivalent of Morningstar for investors or U.S. News & World Report for higher education; that is to say, a go-to source for the ratings, verified analytics and credible data that's essential for fans to make an informed decision," explained SharpRank's CEO Christopher Adams. He added, "SharpRank's equivalent exists in every other market, proving that the transparency and market validation we provide is not just desired, it's necessary for the market to evolve."
"SharpRank chose 7T due to their willingness to take on a fast-turn, multifaceted project and their ability to be a thought partner with innovative solutions — not just a creative vendor. Along with 7T's vision alignment, the added benefit of their constant exposure to the Texas sports culture made this collaboration an easy decision," said SharpRank's COO and Dallas native Josh Cortez.
SharpRank has formed strategic partnerships with a variety of sports industry leaders, including Maven/Sports Illustrated, Betway, BetMGM, FUBO, TIPICO, Rush Street Interactive, EDJ Sports, and a few other undisclosed major industry outlets.
The SharpRank mobile app is available in the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/
To learn more about 7T, the SharpRank app and other innovative development projects, visit 7T.co.
