The HOPE Center in Toms River distributes Tools For School
The nonprofit serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency.
By: The HOPE Center
"Tools For School would not be possible without the support of so many," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "Thank you to our team of amazing volunteers who helped to organize all of the donations and pack the backpacks with school supplies. Please accept our deepest appreciation for all that you do to help so many children and youth in our community."
The HOPE Center collected donations of backpacks, notebooks, folders, binders and loose-leaf paper in the weeks leading up to the distribution. "It is through the hard work of our volunteers and the selflessness of those in our community that we are able to extend hope and support throughout Ocean County," said VanBezooijen.
The HOPE Center serves families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. The nonprofit accomplishes this goal by offering vital services, food through its client-choice pantry and community garden, emergency shelter assistance, utility assistance, rental assistance, transportation, advocacy, coordinating services with partner agencies and other resources.
The HOPE Center has volunteer opportunities available in the following areas: Pantry, garden, reception, intake, grant writing and fundraising. To volunteer, please click here: https://houseofhopeocean.org/
"We are always looking for compassionate volunteers who are willing to share their gifts with our community through the wonderful works of The HOPE Center," said VanBezooijen. "Please feel free to go to our website, call or stop by for a visit. We are waiting for you with open arms."
The HOPE Center opened its doors in February 2008 to provide services to those individuals in need of assistance. Today, the HOPE Center's staff and over 110 volunteers provide resources, advocacy and coordinating services with partner agencies.
The HOPE Center is located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River. To learn more or for volunteer opportunities, visit https://houseofhopeocean.org/
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
