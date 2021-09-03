News By Tag
MPT to Host National Panel with Contemporary views on HBCU Schools during HBCU Week
Second Annual MPT's HBCU Week Conversation for Change will be broadcasted to many on STEM City
Career Communications Group
HBCU Week first came to MPT as a part of their "Standing Against Racism: Fostering Unity Through Dialogue" initiative. The idea behind HBCU Week is to continue to share the stories of great Black people and their achievements, celebrate Black culture, as well as honor those who came before us to support a greater cause. During the event, segments from different HCBUs will be broadcasted, as well as hearing from panelists from all over the nation and give the audience the moment of asking the panelist questions live. CCG is honored to be able to broadcast such an event and allow as many people as we can reach watch this powerful, informative and inspiring event.
The event will be co-hosted by Jarett Carter and Dr. Karsonya "Kaye" Wise Whitehead. Carter is the Executive Editor of HBCU Digest and a fellow graduate from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Whitehead is the host of "Today with Dr. Kaye", you can find it on WEAA. Whitehead is also the founder of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice. Topping it off she is a proud alum to Lincoln University located in Pennsylvania.
The discussion will include but not be limited to talking about the history of HBCU student activism and how that is setting the stage for students in today's age. It will talk about how HBCUs have been challenging and advancing on voting rights, healthcare access, police reform and having improvements done for secondary education. Adding on the topic for how HBCUs support and affirm their students in their identity while nurturing and developing them as leaders. As well as how our nation can better learn and support HBCUs.
About STEM City USA (SCU)
Founded and powered by CCG, STEM City USA builds on the best practices of the BEYA STEM and Women of Color STEM conferences, both of which operated in digital twin environments in 2020-2021. In addition, STEM City USA is designed to provide additional content surrounding health, training, mentoring, and lifestyle support.
About Career Communications Group (CCG)
CCG has built strong, lasting partnerships with top companies and government agencies. The strength of these relationships has been developed around the premise that corporate diversity strategies will reap a positive return. CCG consultants/
