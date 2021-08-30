News By Tag
Rich Iconic Mission District San Francisco Lowrider Council Culture on Display 9/7-9/27/2021
By: Wright Enterprises ,www.wrightnow.biz
The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts Hosts The San Francisco Lowrider Council 40th Anniversary Glorious Heyday Art Exhibit September 7th to 27th
Special art exhibit showcases Latino cultural expressions highlighting the history of Lowrider resistance and art form including a major cruising event
on September 18th
In the wake of the recent successful San Francisco Lowrider Council's 40th Anniversary "King of the Streets" Lowrider Car Show and Car Hopping Contest at the Cow Palace, the celebration continues with an art show of the Lowrider lifestyle to run September 7th through September 27th at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission Street, San Francisco. Admission is FREE and the exhibit can be seen during the week Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6p.m.
The art exhibit will be fun for the entire family as history and artistic talent mix to bring the iconic lifestyle of lowriders to the forefront in the form of visual arts. The lowrider lifestyle is one that began in social justice resistance in an effort to express the Latino culture without government censure in the form of police brutality.
From vintage clothing including jackets and shirts in full Latino regalia, to visual arts with a mix of photos, news articles, posters, hydraulics, pedal, plaques and bikes, the exhibit will give a vivid history of lowrider resistance and their art form that shows the artistic transformation of cars that have been a popular pastime in many American communities and more.
Some iconic visuals including present and past photographs of events can be found here:
https://www.flickr.com/
The San Francisco Lowrider Council special event on Saturday, September 18th from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. amid the art exhibit will include performances, food vendors and more, culminating with the once forbidden "cruising of lowriders" on Mission Street.
"It's important to remember that the San Francisco Lowrider Council exists due to community efforts to fight the racial injustice that made the council necessary to resist the San Francisco Police Department's racist actions against Latinos and people of color," said Roberto Y. Hernández, founder and president of the San Francisco Lowrider Council.
Organized in 1981 to resist the San Francisco Police Department from profiling young Latino men and preventing them from cruising in their own Mission District Neighborhood, the San Francisco Lowrider Council was born out of adversity and has helped other social justice causes over the decades. Founder Roberto Y. Hernandez suffered 113 arrests and was brutally beaten several times by police who served under then Mayor Dianne Feinstein.
Mission community leaders came together to form the San Francisco Lowrider Council, under Hernandez' direction. They filed a Federal Civil Rights lawsuit against the City of San Francisco, Mayor Feinstein, and the police department resulting in the removal of several officers and the command staff of the SFPD Mission Station and ending the practice of using the Mission Station as the training ground for inexperienced police recruits. The lawsuit created the pathway for the building of RAZA Park and Mission Recreation Center plus the right to cruise on Mission Street.
Featured in many films, music videos, documentaries and civic events including the Golden Gate Bridge 75th Anniversary and the Championship Parades of the Golden State WARRIORS, San Francisco GIANTS and San Francisco 49ers, the San Francisco Lowrider Council has purpose beyond entertainment.
Its resistance movement has continued over the decades in solid support of many other social justice campaigns, including: the United Farm Workers, Our Mission No Eviction, Close the Camps, Free the Children, Immigration Reform, Police Reform, Black Lives Matter and Justice for Alex Nieto. In response to the 2020 with the COVID-19 virus, the council's membership volunteers at the Mission Food Hub which provides 7,000 Latino families who've been impacted the hardest by the pandemic with groceries weekly basis.
For more information about the San Francisco Lowrider Council 40th Anniversary Art Exhibit and program activities, visit https://www.sanfranciscolowridercouncil.com/
About The San Francisco Lowrder Council
The San Francisco Lowrider Council was founded in 1981 to unite all Lowrider clubs & solo riders to promote the art of Lowriding in San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit: https://www.sanfranciscolowridercouncil.com/
