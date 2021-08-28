 
The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative Fifth Annual Pink Walk with 5K Run and Walk

• Leading Into Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Event Will be Hosted at Miami Dade College-North Campus and Offer a Virtual Option • NBC 6 Anchor & Reporter Constance Jones Serves as Mistress of Ceremony
By:
 
MIAMI - Sept. 2, 2021 - PRLog -- The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI)—a leader in disease prevention & early detection— announces its 5th Annual Pink Walk bringing extra energy this year with a 5KRun and Walk at Miami Dade College – North Campus. Leading into Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, ThePinkWalk 2021 will be held the morning of Sunday, September 26 inviting women, men, and families throughout the community to run or walk while raising funds for breast cancer education and early detection benefiting The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative.

Adding to the energized morning, Constance Jones, anchor and reporter for NBC 6,
WTVJ South Florida, will serve as the mistress of ceremony for Pink Walk 2021. A familiar   face to South Florida and recently back home in the Magic City, Ms. Jones will inspire the   runners and walkers while introducing the day's agenda and purpose.

Pre-registration is $25.00 at ThePinkWalk.com and participants receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. Runners and walkers are also empowered to play an active role in helping to save and change lives as personal sponsors by setting up a personal fundraising page   and raising a minimum of $50. Those meeting that goal will receive a Macy's gift card.

Supporters of WBHI's 5th Annual Pink Walk can also participate virtually in a 5K Run and Walk around their neighborhood, or at the park, beach, or other convenient outdoor location. All are invited to spread the word among friends, family, and the community at large, while challenging three other people to join in.

The morning event will include a run and walk course and some of the best local food trucks including Organic Food Kings, available for vegan comfort food, and Acai & Fruits with their refreshing smoothies.

Pink Walk participants at Miami Dade College North Campus will experience the exclusive opportunity to witness the unveiling of the new Disease Prevention & Early Detection— Florida specialty license plate prototype, benefiting The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative.

The 5th annual event is made possible thanks to generous supporters including host partner Miami Dade College, presenting sponsor Jackson Health System, along with sponsors Assurant, and Genentech among others.

Each year, 1in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,000 die. Despite remarkable advances in treatment and early detection, breast cancer remains one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among American women, and it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths.

For more information about The Women's Breast & Heart Initiative, visit https://flbreasthealth.com/ and WBHI Pink Walk-5K Run & Walk - Google Drive (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CM2uE319hfTUMnaTl...)

