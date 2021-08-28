News By Tag
Pacific Retail Capital Partners kicks off CosmeCon by opening submissions for small business grant
13 PRCP properties nationwide to host local events throughout September, starting with a RETAILBOSS panel
By: Pacific Retail Capital Partners
CosmeCon is one of Pacific Retail's signature annual programs produced locally by Pacific Retail properties. In its third year, CosmeCon cultivates omnichannel experiences for local and international beauty brands and fosters community conversation on wellness and empowerment. This year, PRCP will be awarding one beauty industry business with a $2,000 check and a Consultation Package with Pacific Retail executives in Marketing, Leasing, and Operations on launching or scaling a retail business. The grant is open to all small businesses in the beauty, wellness, and cosmetics sectors.
Applications for the small business grant will open after the industry panel discussion "Grow Your Business in Shopping Centers," on September 3. The RETAILBOSS event, presented by PRCP, will include a panelist discussion followed by live Q&A. The discussion will focus on running an omnichannel business, what it takes to operate a pop-up shop or brick-and-mortar location, types of shopping center lease options, the value of creating meaningful connections with e-commerce customers, ways shopping center marketing teams support tenants, and insider secrets from some of the best women in the business.
"Attendees will learn so much about opening and operating a business in shopping centers," said Sweeney Mae Moninola CMD, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Plaza West Covina. "The panelists will demystify any hurdles that may be holding e-commerce retailers back from growing their businesses in shopping centers. This is an event that retailers of all sizes shouldn't miss!"
Panelists include Najla Kayyem, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Pacific Retail; Cynthia Czech, Senior Vice President of Local Leasing & Business Development at Pacific Retail; Anne Mezzenga, Omni Talk Co-CEO; Liza Amlani, Principal of Retail Strategy Group; Melody Bockelman, Owner of Private Label Insider; and Jeanel Alvarado, CEO of RETAILBOSS and host of the event.
In addition to the panel and small business grant, thirteen PRCP properties will be hosting local CosmeCon 2021 events throughout the month of September. West coast PRCP properties include Eastridge Center, Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants, The Shops at Montebello, Plaza West Covina, Parkway Plaza, and The Shops at South Town. Central PRCP properties include Yorktown Center, Franklin Park, Great Northern, Belden Village, Southlake Mall, and Northpark. East coast PRCP properties include Colonie Center and Crabtree Valley.
To register for the free virtual industry panel on September 3, apply for the small business grant, or find a local CosmeCon in-person experience, visit https://cosmecon2021.com/
About Pacific Retail Capital Partners
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of large open-air and enclosed shopping centers, with more than $3 billion in retail assets presently under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, and asset management of retail real estate with a proven track record of repositioning properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million square feet of retail destinations. The executive team has over 175 years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of retail investors, retailers, and consumers.
