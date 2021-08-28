 
News By Tag
* Scholarship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clifton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
August 2021
31302928

Joseph Federico, Director of NJMET Inc., Announces Its 2021 STEM Scholarship Recipient

NJMET's 2021 scholarship was awarded to Victoria Pirog, a Passaic County Technical Institute graduate. VP Joseph Federico presented it on August 11th, 2021 at NJMET's Headquarters.
By:
 
 
NJMET 2021 Scholarship Winner Victoria Pirog
NJMET 2021 Scholarship Winner Victoria Pirog
CLIFTON, N.J. - Aug. 31, 2021 - PRLog -- Joseph Federico, NJMET Director of Operations, announced that the company's annual STEM scholarship was awarded to Ms. Victoria Pirog, a graduate from the Passaic County Technical Institute (PCTI) in Wayne, NJ. Ms. Pirog  will begin her college education at NJIT's Albert Dorman Honors College where she will major in Mechanical Engineering. Victoria graduated from PCTI in June with a GPA of 4.45, ranking 9th in her class of 834.

"It was a pleasure to present Victoria with this scholarship. This is the fifth consecutive year (sixth overall) a student from PCTI has received this award," said NJMET Director Joseph Federico. Ms. Pirog was presented with a gift check and a plaque by Mr. Federico. "I was impressed to discover that during her time at PCTI, Victoria was part of the Project Lead the Way Applied Engineering shop. She took part in  the NASA Hunch activity, where her class worked on fabricating Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) wire ties to be used on the International Space Station," added Federico from the company's Clifton, NJ headquarters.

Ms. Pirog added "I learned about NASA Hunch firsthand as well as the care and responsibility that goes into the creation of space hardware. I also worked on the SeaPerch project, holding the positions of team captain and later the Chief Club Officer. My team and I designed a remotely-operated, underwater vehicle made out of PVC pipes which was tested for speed and agility within an obstacle course during competition.  While at PCTI, I worked as a teacher's assistant  in the STEM Academy where I was able to help foster a love for engineering in middle school students while also cementing my passion for the subject through projects such as building simple machines and rockets. Most recently, I have been recognized as one of 155 semifinalists out of 14,000 submissions in a NASA and Future Engineers sponsored creative writing contest. I developed a short story about a new device to make water on the moon manned by an all-female crew for the Artemis mission."

Last year's recipient from Passaic County Technical Institute was Ms. Kelly Cha. "NJMET Inc. is pleased to present this scholarship for the 21st consecutive year and to offer an internship to current college students who will learn the intricacies of electronic component testing in the industrial, military and aerospace arenas," added Joseph Federico.

For over 43 years, NJMET has been a pioneer in the Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJMET is AS9100 Rev. D/ ISO9001:2015 certified and maintains Federal Aviation Administration FAA-AC-0056 and AC00-56B Quality Certifications. NJMET is laboratory suitable with The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits) to DLA's QTSL test requirements. NJMET is registered with GIDEP, SAE International, ITAR, IEEE, and ANSI/ESD20.20. Their employees have hands on training in the Counterfeit Components Avoidance Workshop by The Components Technology Institute and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please call Joseph Federico at NJMET's Clifton, NJ office at (973) 546-5393. Please visit the NJMET website at http://www.njmet.com.

Contact
NJMET, Inc.
***@njmet.com
End
Email:***@njmet.com Email Verified
Tags:Scholarship
Industry:Electronics
Location:Clifton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NJMET PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share