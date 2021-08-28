News By Tag
Joseph Federico, Director of NJMET Inc., Announces Its 2021 STEM Scholarship Recipient
NJMET's 2021 scholarship was awarded to Victoria Pirog, a Passaic County Technical Institute graduate. VP Joseph Federico presented it on August 11th, 2021 at NJMET's Headquarters.
By: NJMET
"It was a pleasure to present Victoria with this scholarship. This is the fifth consecutive year (sixth overall) a student from PCTI has received this award," said NJMET Director Joseph Federico. Ms. Pirog was presented with a gift check and a plaque by Mr. Federico. "I was impressed to discover that during her time at PCTI, Victoria was part of the Project Lead the Way Applied Engineering shop. She took part in the NASA Hunch activity, where her class worked on fabricating Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) wire ties to be used on the International Space Station," added Federico from the company's Clifton, NJ headquarters.
Ms. Pirog added "I learned about NASA Hunch firsthand as well as the care and responsibility that goes into the creation of space hardware. I also worked on the SeaPerch project, holding the positions of team captain and later the Chief Club Officer. My team and I designed a remotely-operated, underwater vehicle made out of PVC pipes which was tested for speed and agility within an obstacle course during competition. While at PCTI, I worked as a teacher's assistant in the STEM Academy where I was able to help foster a love for engineering in middle school students while also cementing my passion for the subject through projects such as building simple machines and rockets. Most recently, I have been recognized as one of 155 semifinalists out of 14,000 submissions in a NASA and Future Engineers sponsored creative writing contest. I developed a short story about a new device to make water on the moon manned by an all-female crew for the Artemis mission."
Last year's recipient from Passaic County Technical Institute was Ms. Kelly Cha. "NJMET Inc. is pleased to present this scholarship for the 21st consecutive year and to offer an internship to current college students who will learn the intricacies of electronic component testing in the industrial, military and aerospace arenas," added Joseph Federico.
For over 43 years, NJMET has been a pioneer in the Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJMET is AS9100 Rev. D/ ISO9001:2015 certified and maintains Federal Aviation Administration FAA-AC-0056 and AC00-56B Quality Certifications. NJMET is laboratory suitable with The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits)
