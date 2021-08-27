News By Tag
Negocios Now Honors Luis Toledo, CEO of Mid-West Moving & Storage with 2021 Business of The Year!
Luis Toledo also selected as 2021 Who's Who in Hispanic Business in Chicago's Suburbs by Negocios Now
By: Mid-West Moving & Storage
Luis Toledo, Owner of Mid-West Moving & Storage and Chicago Office Movers is so excited to accept this amazing award among his Latina peers. MWM, as an essential business, has stepped up to support their state government accounts, by delivering PPE and hospital equipment & supplies all over the state. They have not stopped servicing their military, municipality and education accounts throughout this time. With a mission to give back to the community, these projects and many other give back initiatives during this time of need, serve a great purpose in the industry. They still continue helping commercial and residential clients move safely.
"Although our services had to be adjusted, we always maintained and upheld a high standard of safety and health protocols for all parties involved. We were a cohesive team and continued to support our client base as well as fit in where needed. I continue to be so proud of my team on all levels for performing at the top of their game." -Luis Toledo
About Mid-West Moving & Storage:
Mid-West Moving & Storage is a trusted moving company and relocation expert that has been serving Chicago, IL and the surrounding area since 1983. They provide a range of relocation services for homeowners and business owners including residential moving (https://www.midwestmoving.com/
They also offer a range of specialty services including record storage, car transport, crating services, and specialized laboratory relocation. Their team of professionals pay close attention to detail and treat their customers' belongings with respect so homeowners and business owners can have peace of mind during the moving process.
Call 847-593-7201 or visit midwestmoving.com (https://www.midwestmoving.com/
About Chicago Office Movers:
The Chicago Office Movers team has over 150 years of combined experience in the moving industry. They offer the most advanced technologies and industry knowledge to provide the best relocation experience in the Chicagoland area. Chicago Office Movers is the only certified International Office Moving Institute (IOMI) mover, Minority and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE) as well as Union moving company in Chicago. We are always Moving Your Business Forward.
Call 312-CHI-CAGO or visit ChicagoOfficeMovers.com to learn more about Chicago Office Movers.
About Negocios Now:
Negocios Now is a national award-winning publication and the only Hispanic business publication based in Chicago. The newspaper was founded in 2007 by our publisher and editor-in-chief Clemente Nicado, former international correspondent and founder of the Chicago Tribune's Spanish-language newspaper, HOY and selected the 2018-Latino Publisher of the Year in the US by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP). In the past 10 years Negocios Now has recognized over 1000 Latino leaders in Chicago and New York through Who's Who in Hispanic Chicago and Latinos 40 Under 40.
