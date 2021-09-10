News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Community First Launches Food Pantry Initiative
Community First helps fight against food insecurity by providing free-standing food pantries to ensure better access to food in any community that needs it.
By: Community First Health Plans
Community First Food Pantries are designed to provide low-income and at-risk communities, who are facing food insecurity, non-perishable items and other essential items in accessible and trusted locations. The food pantries are free-standing, weather-proof, and conveniently located outside. They are accessible 24/7 and best of all provide a no-cost much needed food resource. The food pantries are made without barriers for those in immediate need while acting as a catalyst, inspiring others to give alongside Community First. Community members will be able to take what they need and give back when they can.
"Food insecurity is one of the nation's leading health and nutrition issues especially for children and communities of color," says Theresa Scepanski, President and CEO Community First Health Plans. "At Community First we believe the health of our community starts with better access to food and we hope to reduce these barriers by providing food pantries and inspire others to give."
Community First Food Pantries can currently be found at Church of God Northwest, 5914 Silvercrest, San Antonio, TX 78228, and Gardopia Gardens, 619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202. Community First is collaborating with schools, public libraries, civic organizations, businesses, churches and other groups to facilitate donations and bring Community First Food Pantries to the communities that need it most.
Community First Food Pantries are only available for installation in the following counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, and Wilson. Individuals, businesses or organizations who would like a food pantry installed on its grounds are encouraged to make a request online here: https://communityfirsthealthplans.com/
Event Details
What: Community First Food Pantries Ribbon Cutting
Where: Gardopia Gardens, 619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
To learn more about Community First Food Pantries please visit: https://communityfirsthealthplans.com/
ABOUT COMMUNITY FIRST HEALTH PLANS
Community First Health Plans was established in 1995, by the University Health System, specifically to begin providing health care coverage to the citizens of Bexar and the surrounding seven counties. As the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, our commitment to our members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas. Our goal is to make San Antonio have more successful health outcomes by putting the community first. Learn more at https://communityfirsthealthplans.com.
Contact
Uchennaya Ogba
EHCU Public Relations
***@ehcupr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse