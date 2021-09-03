News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Scott Guenthner, MD
Dr. Guenthner discusses hidradenitis suppurativa, a common skin condition with more than 200,000 cases annually in the United States
According to the Mayo Clinic, hidradenitis suppurativa is a skin condition that causes small, painful lumps under the skin. The lumps typically develop in areas where the skin rubs together, such as the armpits, breasts, groin and buttocks. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Guenthner, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Scott Guenthner, MD
Dr. Guenthner founded The Dermatology Center of Indiana, PC, in February 2002. He was born in Columbus, Georgia, and obtained his undergraduate and medical education at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. He was an early inductee and officer in the University of Iowa chapters of both Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha. These two organizations are the highest honors an undergraduate and medical student can obtain academically. Dr. Guenthner was also awarded the Hancher–Finkbine Medallion as a fourth-year medical student. This medallion is awarded to outstanding students who achieved highly both academically as well as have been tremendous leaders on campus during their education.
Following medical school, Dr. Guenthner completed a transitional internship at St. Vincent Hospital and Health Services in Indianapolis, Indiana. He then completed a three-year dermatology residency at Indiana University in Indianapolis where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Guenthner is board-certified as a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. He is also a member of the Indiana Academy of Dermatology.
Beyond dermatology, Dr. Guenthner served on the board of the University of Iowa Alumni Association and was named the 2001 University of Iowa Alumni Association National Volunteer of the Year. In addition, Dr. Guenthner is an Eagle Scout and volunteers locally for the Boy Scouts of America. For additional information about Dr. Guenthner, please visit https://dermindy.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
