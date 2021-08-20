News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Susan A. Katz's Book Of Poems "The Limits of Light" Offers Contemporary Messages of Greek Mythology
By: Author Susan A. Katz
"The Limits of Light" features a collection of narrative poems that explores the tales of Greek Mythology and their contemporary messages. The gods, ostensibly divine beings, it would appear, "were much like us: avaricious and untrustworthy;
From Apollo, who was thwarted in love, to Scylla who betrays her father for lust, to Icarus who strives to fly to the sun, only to fall to his death… the tales of the gods unfold in Katz's compelling and dramatic narrative poetry.
A widely, nationally and internationally published poet, Katz's work has appeared in numerous anthologies, journals, and literary magazines. With the publication of "The Limits of Light", she will have published four books of poetry, and co-authored two textbooks with music specialist, Judith A. Thomas, espousing the need to incorporate the arts into school curriculum.
For more than 30 years, Katz worked for The New York State Poets in Public Service, and then, with music/movement specialist, Judith A. Thomas, conducted student/teacher poetry workshops in the United States and Canada. Her work has been cited as: "…precise imagery, directness, and honesty…outspokenly erotic and sensual, evoking a powerful sense of physical passion and deeply felt experiences."
For more than 50 years, Katz has been actively writing and publishing poetry. She finds inspiration for her poems in the intricacies, and intimacies, of life and family, the hazards of living, and the beauty and wonder of the natural world. Her poems reveal her intense passion for the living quality of language. Katz believes that "Poetry is the need to write beyond the limits of choice; the freedom to see beyond the limits of light."
Titles of poems in "The Limits of Light" include "The Rape of Persephone" (Persephone & Hades); Of Beauty Born (Medusa); To Phaeton (Phaeton & Apollo); By What Name Love (Minos, King of Crete, made war upon Megara; Nisus was the King of Megara and Scylla was his daughter); What Matters (Narcissus & Echo); Hazard of the Heart (Zeus); and The Gift (In the End)
The cost of "The Limits of Light" is $8.95, and Susan Katz's works can be found on her website https://poetladykatz.com. "The Limits of Light" is available at http://www.austinmacauley.com/
Contact
B Branagan-Mitchell, Publicist
***@westnet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse