Omni Healthcare Communications & Res Consortium Form Alliance to Expand Medical Affairs Capabilities
The Alliance delivers results in needs-focused solutions with comprehensive, scientifically accurate data presentation, communication and dissemination management, optimization and innovation, as well as execution enhanced by targeted digital experiences for providers, payers and patients. As such, the Alliance is ideally positioned as a partner of choice in supporting life science organizations and healthcare providers to overcome the challenges of the changing global business environment in a post-covid world.
Examples of solutions include:
-Strategic Digital Consulting
-Guided Digital Transformation
-Medical Affairs Planning and Implementation Support Applications
-Scientific Digital Communication Amplification
-Stakeholder (Provider, Payer and Patient) Engagement and Decision Support Applications
-Medical Publication Development and Management
-ACE/IME/CME Management Assistance
"We are excited to be able to create a close alliance with Res as the Medical Affairs field undergoes digitalization and digital transformation."
About Omni Healthcare Communications
Omni-HC is a full-service communications agency with a focus on scientific content development. We follow a client needs/problem solving philosophy designing and implementing creative approaches to timely scientific exchange. Omni-HC focuses on delivering improved patient outcomes by educating, empowering, and truly engaging all stakeholders. Our highly experienced staff enables us to identify opportunities to optimize scientific communication and engagement for our clients. We use state of the art technology to amplify data presentation, communication, and dissemination to providers, payers and patients. Our pursuit of continuous operational improvement and incorporation of digital solutions has made Omni-HC a market leader in the emerging opportunities for digital enhancement and amplification of scientific communications.
About Res Consortium
Res supports key stakeholders in the life sciences and healthcare sector through improving processes, improving people, and improving information through digitalization and digital transformation. We are experienced in developing digital programs for Providers and Payers and delivering solutions to both the public and private sectors of healthcare. Experienced in the creative synthesis of data into targeted digital experiences, we follow a client needs/problem solving philosophy with a focus on real world outcomes.
For more information, contact Mark (MDavies@ResConsortium.com)
Contact
Michael Caso
***@omni-hc.com
