6th Annual Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today presented by Hola Mexico Film Festival

Bringing together emerging, U.S.-based filmmakers with a wide range of Latin American roots for an immersive, 9-day in – person program to help increase Latino representation in the film & television industry

-- The Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by DishLATINO is proud to announce the 6th edition of its prestigious career and inclusivity development program Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT).This year's TFT returns in an in-person format after being held online in 2020. Supported by some of the most important film organizations in the world, the program aims to prepare the landscape of the new normal of the Latino filmmaking industry and to increase the Latino workforce in the global filmmaking industry by becoming the bridge that cultivates and develops inclusion, supports the development of Latino content, and fosters meaningful collaborations amongst its participants and the top industry leaders in Los Angeles, México and Latin America. For more information about TFT, visit https://www.holamexicoff.com/tomorrows-filmmakers/During the fully funded and intensive nine-day program, 20 emerging Latino filmmakers will have the opportunity to connect with prominent directors, producers, festival programmers, and top executives in the Hollywood and Mexican filmmaking industries in order to help foster inclusivity and a dynamic, creative community. The participants are all based in the United States but have roots throughout Latin America. The networking sessions and workshops will be focused on providing important resources to help these young filmmakers succeed in the film and television industry.Tomorrows Filmmakers Today (TFT) participants:Andres Fernandez (Los Angeles, CA), Andres Paredes Arroyo Martinez (Los Angeles, CA), Aurora Jimenez (Norwalk, CA), Carlos Mendez (Los Ángeles, CA), Deane González (Los Ángeles, CA), Eduardo Muñoz (Los Ángeles, CA), Edwin Alexis Gómez (Baldwin Park, CA), Gabriela García Medina (Los Ángeles, CA), Gabriela Lima (North Hollywood, CA), Helena Sardinha (Los Ángeles, CA), Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz (Los Ángeles, CA), Loren Escandón (Los Ángeles, CA), Merced Elizondo (De Soto, TX), Miguel Melo (Los Angeles, CA), Pedro Patricio (Brooklyn, NY), Rafael Thomaseto (Los Ángeles, CA), Rommel Villa (Los Ángeles, CA), Sofía Garza- Barba (Thousand Oaks, CA), Vera Amaya (Los Angeles, CA), Ana Torres (Dallas, TX).***TFT is a selective scholarship program with only 20 spots available each year.2019 stats: '28' was average age – 63% of selected participants were women – participants represented 7 nationalities.***Curating Tomorrows Filmmakers Today is Diana Luna, originally from Mexico City. Luna has more than 15 years of experience in developing and managing academic and non-academic programs that combine the concepts of entrepreneurship, community, arts, and culture at higher education institutions such as Claremont Graduate University, Sotheby's Institute of Art, and Loyola Marymount University. Her focus is to provide accessible learning opportunities and professional advancement to the creative industry. This program brings her two strongest passions together: providing programs that have a professional impact and helping Latino filmmakers create a community with an entrepreneurial spirit.About Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by DishLATINOFounded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 13th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place virtually in September 2021, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: DishLATINO, Cinelatino, Hollywood Foreign Press, WarnerMedia, DCA, Pantaya, De La Calle! Tepache, LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.More information on Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today