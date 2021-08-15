Club 400 to host party to benefit Muscatine, Iowa boy with rare muscular disease on Sept 10, 2021

Ryker Colón and his family to be the beneficiaries of the latest Club 400 donation.

-- When Stewart McVicar finished building out his Chicago Cubs themed basement in 2013, his goal was to build a place for him and his buddies to watch Cubs games together when not at Wrigley Field. After a couple of National Man Cave Awards, a prime spot on the Netlix series, "Amazing Interiors" and an event featuring Chicago Cubs owner, Tom Rickets, McVicar set his sights on raising $1,000,000 for selected Cubs fans who were in need.In July 2020, McVicar had an idea to invite groups of four or less for private tours of Club 400. Utlizing social media, people sent in their "story" describing why they should get a private tour, complete with Club 400 Lager and a ballpark lunch. One of the recipients of the tour was the Colón family. Enter Ryker Colón.Ryker is the 6-year-old son of Brandi and Eddie Colón. Since the day Ryker was born, he has had a myriad of medical issues. Ryker has been to several specialists who are unable to pinpoint an exact diagnosis, but they have been able to narrow it down to the pulmonary and neurological areas. Over time, Ryker was meeting his milestones, but at a slower pace. However, now Ryker is increasingly and rapidly declining. His motor skills are showing the greatest impact as he used to be able to dance around the house, but now he can hardly walk. Ryker recently received a motorized wheelchair to help with his mobility, but even if insurance covers the wheelchair, it will still be $10k out of pocket. To make matters worse, the Colón family home is not handicap accessible which makes it near impossible to even use the wheelchair at all. Ryker needs help to go to the restroom, to go to his bedroom UPSTAIRS and much more. So we are #raisingforryker!We are trying to help the Colón family as much as possible, as they love to help everyone else! We would like to raise the money to help alleviate the cost of medical bills, trips to Mayo and the University of Illinois, modifications to their house and much more.The event for Ryker is scheduled for September 10, 2021. Tickets will go on sale this week and there will be sponsorships at every level available. The event will be hosted by former Cubs pitcher and current media star, Ryan Dempster. And Club 400 will also be welcoming former Cubs pitcher, Ray Burris, that evening as well. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the Colón family.Club 400 is a 2,300 square foot Chicago Cubs Man Cave which has been utilized to raise money for the 501(c)(3). Club 400 is "Cubs Fans Helping Cubs Fans." For more information, please visit the website at club400clubs.comWilliam Geheren 847.989.6693 Club400podcast@gmail.com