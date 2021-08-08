MGA to host hybrid conference for MGS GAMES, with Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts and more

Join MGS GAMES in person in San Francisco or online with a new hybrid conference model

Brandon Cubillas, Head of Industry – App Gaming, Google

Dean Takahashi, lead writer for GamesBeat at VentureBeat

Meena Kallu, Head of Mobile Games, Snap Inc, North America

--MGA to host hybrid conference for MGS GAMES, with speakers from Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, GamesBeat, 5x5 Gaming + moremobilegrowthassociation.com/events/games (https://www.mobilegrowthassociation.com/events/games)MGA is known as a pillar of the mobile app industry; an organization that has pushed creativity, community, and progress over its 14-year history. Always one step ahead when it comes to adopting new technology in the mobile industry, MGA announces a new hybrid strategy for its next edition of MGS GAMES, taking place at the San Francisco Jazz Center on September 30th, 2021. Attendees of the event receive access to all sessions, and are able to learn from and network with influential industry leaders, including Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, Big Fish Games, GamesBeat, Glu Mobile, Fandom, Kooapps, 5x5 Gaming, and more experts within the industry.MGS GAMES offers the opportunity for developers, publishers, and marketers to connect once again in real life at the physical event, or online via the digital conference which will host the same selection of sessions. This hybrid model will allow the Community to connect on a global scale with a meeting scheduling app.There will be sessions on how to make better games, market and monetize more effectively, and a keynote about improving Ad Revenue strategies from Chris Akhavan, SVP, Electronic Arts and Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat at VentureBeat, then a session on Mobile Games Metrics and Optimizations from expert Peiwen Yao, who is responsible for all things product at 2K. Also find keynotes and panels from Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, GamesBeat, and 5x5 Gaming — all invited by the Community to share insights and expertise."I'm truly looking forward to speaking at MGS GAMES this year. MGS has been a long-term strategic partner of Google's AppDev speaking team as their audience is at the heart of the gaming ecosystem. The industry is experiencing a time of outsized growth requiring a new set of business, marketing, and development considerations as games look to acquire and retain and engage gamers. Not only that, the profile of a typical gamer has changed and is drawn to more social, sophisticated, and unique gaming experiences. As we look ahead to what comes next, games must think about measurement, monetization, and prioritizing differently.""GamesBeat is happy to support MGA as it returns to physical events with MGS GAMES. I look forward to moderating a session on the direction of mobile gaming at the event.""We're thrilled to be back on stage at MGS GAMES this year. Mobile gaming has seen incredible growth within the Snap ecosystem and beyond, and there's no better time to connect with the people and companies who are driving the industry forward than at MGS GAMES. As the industry continues to shift and expand, we look forward to working with our partners and the mobile gaming community to embrace these changes as we step into the future."Developers, publishers, and marketers who attend MGS GAMES will learn how to make better games, market and monetize them more effectively, improve business operations, and hold onto your users for higher LTV. The lineup consists of industry leaders who are experts in building, running, and marketing mobile games and mobile game studios.