MGA to host hybrid conference for MGS GAMES, with Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts and more
Join MGS GAMES in person in San Francisco or online with a new hybrid conference model
mobilegrowthassociation.com/
MGA is known as a pillar of the mobile app industry; an organization that has pushed creativity, community, and progress over its 14-year history. Always one step ahead when it comes to adopting new technology in the mobile industry, MGA announces a new hybrid strategy for its next edition of MGS GAMES, taking place at the San Francisco Jazz Center on September 30th, 2021. Attendees of the event receive access to all sessions, and are able to learn from and network with influential industry leaders, including Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, Big Fish Games, GamesBeat, Glu Mobile, Fandom, Kooapps, 5x5 Gaming, and more experts within the industry.
MGS GAMES offers the opportunity for developers, publishers, and marketers to connect once again in real life at the physical event, or online via the digital conference which will host the same selection of sessions. This hybrid model will allow the Community to connect on a global scale with a meeting scheduling app.
There will be sessions on how to make better games, market and monetize more effectively, and a keynote about improving Ad Revenue strategies from Chris Akhavan, SVP, Electronic Arts and Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer, GamesBeat at VentureBeat, then a session on Mobile Games Metrics and Optimizations from expert Peiwen Yao, who is responsible for all things product at 2K. Also find keynotes and panels from Google, Snap Inc., Electronic Arts, GamesBeat, and 5x5 Gaming — all invited by the Community to share insights and expertise.
"I'm truly looking forward to speaking at MGS GAMES this year. MGS has been a long-term strategic partner of Google's AppDev speaking team as their audience is at the heart of the gaming ecosystem. The industry is experiencing a time of outsized growth requiring a new set of business, marketing, and development considerations as games look to acquire and retain and engage gamers. Not only that, the profile of a typical gamer has changed and is drawn to more social, sophisticated, and unique gaming experiences. As we look ahead to what comes next, games must think about measurement, monetization, and prioritizing differently."
Dresden Leitner - Mobile Growth Association
***@mobilegrowthassociation.com
