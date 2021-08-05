News By Tag
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Welcomes New Board Member, Donna M. Hunt
By: Acts 4 Ministry
Ms. Hunt is a long-time Acts 4 Ministry supporter and volunteer. She brings more than four decades of experience in diverse industries including pharmaceutical, technology, academic and government housing policy organizations. Her areas of expertise as a seasoned marketing communications professional include planning and executing in-person and virtual meetings and events.
Most recently, she served on the diversity and inclusion and philanthropy committees for Emerson Electric an Emerson business unit. During her tenure, she oversaw contribution activities and worked closely with numerous community organizations to support the Emerson mission of community responsibility.
HMS Meeting Services is a best-in-class virtual and in-person meeting, events, trade show, and travel incentives organization dedicated to offering a high standard of quality in a holistic range of services. HMS is a woman and minority-owned company comprised of a diverse team of successful event producers, acutely focused on the procurement of quality, creativity, and strategic solutions on a global scale.
"Acts 4 Ministry," explained executive director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, "is dedicated to creatively building relationships with people while providing them the basics of daily living. Our team members focus on this goal whether it is through collecting personal care items and gently used blankets or strategizing our next fundraiser. Our mission is to provide individuals or families who have experienced life devastating events a calming environment to select clothing, housewares, personal care, and other basic need items at no charge plus furniture with a small delivery fee.
We partner with churches, social service agencies, private and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities.
Year-round we look towards steady service growth and our ability to meet this goal is dependent in part on a strong, community-minded board of directors consisting of dedicated individuals. Ms. Hunt is a leader in her field of expertise while driving a community focus to all of her ambitions. As we grow we need to maintain our board of directors with prominent individuals from different professions throughout the region."
Additional current board members are John A. Bishop of Woodbury with the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, James Zoldy of Goshen with Halsey Associates, Caitlin Sheedy of Naugatuck with FD Community Federal Credit Union, and Bruce Martin of Southbury with BDM Heritage Group LLC.
Tax-deductible donations may be brought to Acts 4 Ministry's 1713 Thomaston Avenue location in Waterbury Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Cash or other monetary tax-deductible donations can be U.S. Mailed to Acts 4 Ministry, P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. For information, call 203-574-
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
executivedirector@
203-574-2287
