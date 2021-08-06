MobiCom Complements the Lifestyle of the Affluent, networking Private Clubs, their Members and Luxury

End

-- MobiCom complements the lifestyle of the affluent enabling access to exclusive luxury lifestyle experiences and benefits, networking members of prestigious private clubs worldwide. Through PlatinumClubNet™and OneClubNet™, MobiCom enables private clubs generate revenue from events and their underutilized facilities alongside drive more member engagements and experiences, enhancing membership value, retention and recruitment. Through Luxior™, MobiCom caters to its affluent and connoisseur customers with luxury lifestyle, sporting, entertainment, and shopping experiences, in partnership with Luxury Brands, Fortune Corporations and Lifestyle Service Providers, worldwide.Private clubs are adapting themselves to offer diverse family-centric experiences and benefits to their members both at the club and outside, that redefine membership plans. Clubs also need to be more creative in generating revenue from underutilized assets from non-member events that can help reduce membership dues.Mobicom enables private clubs generate revenue and offer an enhanced host of experiences and benefits to its members. It offers private clubs the ability to offer their members a Global Private Club Citizenship facilitating access to the most prestigious golf, city, country, yacht, and athletics clubs, worldwide. At the same time, it enables private clubs monetize underutilized assets to generate revenue. PlatinumClubNet caters exclusively to Platinum Clubs® and their members, while OneClubNet networks prestigious private clubs around the world.MobiCom also offers private clubs with a white label mobile app for their club that can help them interact and transact with their members. The customizable app has over 60+ features and can be personalized with the logo and images of the club offering clubs the ability to cater to their member demographic and manage member communication, bookings, transactions, and payment settlements at the club. The white label app is designed to be easily manageable via a Content Management System that club admins use to moderate features of the app and provide dynamic updates to club members. The customizable white label app is both iOS and Android compatible.MobiCom enables luxury brands and corporations do multichannel engagement with this audience of private clubs and their members, in person by participating at existing private club events or curating new experiential events based on tastes, preferences, and member lifestyle delivering the most unique and memorable experiences.MobiCom offers luxury brands the ability to participate in bespoke experiences on Luxior across the most sought-after lifestyle, entertainment and sporting events catering to specific tastes of our consumers, intertwining history and culture, worldwide. While the sporting events could cover the best of golf, tennis, rugby, sailing, motorsports, cricket, football, snooker worldwide, the entertainment events would cover the best of music, movies, and theatre. Lifestyle would include the best of experiences across art shows, music and movie awards, fashion, and trade shows from the most sought-after events in the world. This luxury brand based concierge driven experiences enhance brand association and include visits to brand ateliers, museums, showrooms, private homes, manufacturing facilities, fellowship, or red-carpet events.Further, MobiCom drives transactions through Luxior for brand partners by placing their products, services with special benefits and privileges for the affluent consumer on its proprietary digital platforms and through in-person engagements. This may include offering customized and personalized products and services.As the world turns to digital, MobiCom facilitates brands to engage beyond boundaries with the affluent consumer, through virtual experiences curated by the brand and presented by their ambassadors. MobiCom's digital platform simulcasts the event to multiple clubs and members with the ability to showcase products on promotion and enable commerce right through the experience.MobiCom has been offering industry specific solutions and curating experiences exclusively for private clubs and their members in partnership with luxury brands since 2016. Primed to aggregate and orchestrate the luxury network, MobiCom was founded in 2015 by Rathan Kumar, serial entrepreneur with over 37 years of experience in incubating, establishing and profitably operating businesses, including managing a $1.4 billion digital multimedia business worldwide.