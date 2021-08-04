 
Streaming Television Inc Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Streaming Television Inc brings local content to local streaming TV viewers, is among the top 7% of applicants selected for Newchip's exclusive accelerator.
By:
 
 
Streaming TV for the local community!
Streaming TV for the local community!
ATLANTA - Aug. 4, 2021 - PRLog -- Streaming Television Inc brings local content that connects, informs, and grows awareness to local Streaming TV viewers is accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.

"Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting less than 7% to be part of our accelerator," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Accelerator Director at Newchip. "This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Streaming Media companies like Streaming Television Inc can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Streaming Television Inc and believe they will do well at Newchip."

Launching in October 2021, Streaming Television Inc is on a mission to provide a Streaming TV network that provides local leaders with direct and consistent television & mobile access to deliver video content to the community that connects, informs, and grows awareness. Since being founded, the company has built a nationwide City Streaming TV network of channels with a coverage map that includes over 2,500 Cities and Towns across America.

"Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to the mentoring and being taught new skills, says Simon Bray, CEO. "This will allow the Streaming Television Inc team to build and scale a successful company."

###

Streaming Television Inc brings local content that connects, informs, and grows awareness to local Streaming TV viewers. It was founded by former CEO of Tel Tech Paging & Indiana Telephone Connect (both acquired) Simon Bray Jr., to address the need for local communities' leaders to have consistent and substantial direct access to reach Televisions & Mobile devices across the community they serve.

Streaming Television Inc sees TV and Mobile screens across America as the most effective communication technology for leaders across every community. Like no other time in U.S history, has it been more important for Elected Officials, Educational, Community, and Faith-based organizations leaders to reach people across the community they serve. For more information on our Reg CF capital raise or for early access to your city's Streaming TV network channels visit https://streamingtvinc.com

About Newchip

Newchip is an online global startup accelerator, led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35+ countries raise over $300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on the company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

