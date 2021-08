SF BATCO Slates Inaugural "New Roots Theatre Festival" for San Francisco Theater Season Fall 2021

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz

-- POSTED COURTESY OFWRIGHT ENTERPRISESSAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHTMEDIA ADVISORYand, founders of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO);, Artistic Development Director, SFBATCO,, Managing Director, SFBATCO;Partners & Creative Leads(Lorraine Hansberry Theatre),(African-American Shakespeare Company),(AfroSolo),(PUSH Dance),(Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico);Original Project Creators/ContributorsSFBATCO Board members:(President and Chair),(Co-Chair),(Secretary),(Treasurer),San Francisco's latest theatre festival: A two-day, eight-project festival in three spaces.(Link to the public service announcement:New Roots Theatre Festival Announcement Video ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=tAnXEv- 9_cg Brava Theatre Center, 2781 24th St. San Francisco, CA 94110Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; Sunday, October 17, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; with an exclusive VIP Opening Event, Friday October 15at 7:00 pmis a cultural festival that represents the global community in the Bay Area and celebrates works dedicated to the stories of marginalized identitiessets the stage for entertainment with San Francisco's newest theatre festival for all Bay Arearesidents to come to the historic Mission District, as the nonprofit salutes Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) performers and marginalized communities in alignment with its mission ( http://www.sfbatco.org/ mission ).allows audience members to create their own experience from the selection of eight projects on two stages that amplify the work of BIPOC-led performing arts organizations;support the development of original content by emerging artists from marginalized identities; uplift BIPOC stories and excellence in performing arts; and celebrate our joy, resilience, and continued growth. A third space provides audiences with an opportunity to participate live interviews with the artists involved, respond to what they see on stage through interactive art installations, and get a behind the scenes look at the performances present.Broadway stars and San Francisco natives, Rodney E. Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, co-founders of the seven-year-old San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO), embody and bring to life the diverse stories and voices of the Bay Area in New Roots Theatre Festival. Legacy collaborators include: The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre; AfroSolo; PUSH Dance; Cuicacalli Ballet Folklóricoand African-American Shakespeare CompanyEmerging/Original artists include: Othello Jefferson; Jamie Yuen-Shore, and Christine Chung (); Aidaa Peerzada (); Jamie Zimmer, Joanna Haigood and Laura Elaine ().Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information.View the New Roots Theatre Festival Announcement Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAnXEv-9_cg)