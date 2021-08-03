News By Tag
SF BATCO Slates Inaugural "New Roots Theatre Festival" for San Francisco Theater Season Fall 2021
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
WRIGHT ENTERPRISES
SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT
MEDIA ADVISORY
SFBATCO Announces "New Roots Theatre Festival" October 16 & 17, 2021
An Eight Project Theatre Experience Over Two Days Highlighting Multicultural Legacy Arts Companies & Emerging Artists
WHO: Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, founders of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO); Aidaa Peerzada, Artistic Development Director, SFBATCO, Adam Maggio, Managing Director, SFBATCO; New Roots Theatre Festival Partners & Creative Leads Margo Hall (Lorraine Hansberry Theatre), Sherri Young (African-American Shakespeare Company), Thomas Robert Simpson (AfroSolo), Raissa Simpson (PUSH Dance), Jesus Jacoh Cortes (Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico);
WHAT: "The New Roots Theatre Festival," San Francisco's latest theatre festival: A two-day, eight-project festival in three spaces.
(Link to the public service announcement:
WHERE: Brava Theatre Center, 2781 24th St. San Francisco, CA 94110
WHEN: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; Sunday, October 17, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; with an exclusive VIP Opening Event, Friday October 15th at 7:00 pm.
WHY: The New Roots Theatre Festival is a cultural festival that represents the global community in the Bay Area and celebrates works dedicated to the stories of marginalized identities.
The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company sets the stage for entertainment with San Francisco's newest theatre festival for all Bay Area
residents to come to the historic Mission District, as the nonprofit salutes Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) performers and marginalized communities in alignment with its mission (http://www.sfbatco.org/
The New Roots Theatre Festival allows audience members to create their own experience from the selection of eight projects on two stages that amplify the work of BIPOC-led performing arts organizations;
Broadway stars and San Francisco natives, Rodney E. Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, co-founders of the seven-year-old San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO), embody and bring to life the diverse stories and voices of the Bay Area in New Roots Theatre Festival. Legacy collaborators include: The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre; AfroSolo; PUSH Dance; Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico; and African-American Shakespeare Company. Emerging/Original artists include: Othello Jefferson; Jamie Yuen-Shore, and Christine Chung (I,Too, Sing America); Aidaa Peerzada (SHINING); Jamie Zimmer, Joanna Haigood and Laura Elaine (Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin).
Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information.
View the New Roots Theatre Festival Announcement Video (https://www.youtube.com/
