SF BATCO Slates Inaugural "New Roots Theatre Festival" for San Francisco Theater Season Fall 2021

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 3, 2021 - PRLog -- POSTED COURTESY OF
WRIGHT ENTERPRISES
SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

MEDIA ADVISORY

SFBATCO Announces "New Roots Theatre Festival" October 16 & 17, 2021
An Eight Project Theatre Experience Over Two Days Highlighting Multicultural Legacy Arts Companies & Emerging Artists

WHO:          Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, founders of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO); Aidaa Peerzada, Artistic Development Director, SFBATCO, Adam Maggio, Managing Director, SFBATCO; New Roots Theatre Festival Partners & Creative Leads Margo Hall (Lorraine Hansberry Theatre), Sherri Young (African-American Shakespeare Company), Thomas Robert Simpson (AfroSolo), Raissa Simpson (PUSH Dance), Jesus Jacoh Cortes (Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico); Original Project Creators/Contributors Betty Reid Soskin, Othello Jefferson, Jamie Yuen-Shore, Christine Chung, Jamie Zimmer, Joanna Haigood, Laura Elaine; SFBATCO Board members: Mecca Billings (President and Chair), Elisabeth Roberts (Co-Chair), Joanne Cohen (Secretary), Lillian Kim Murphy (Treasurer), Brian Bell, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Theo Ellington, Kendall Luck Laidlaw, Martina Rogers, Kate Stoia.

WHAT:          "The New Roots Theatre Festival," San Francisco's latest theatre festival: A two-day, eight-project festival in three spaces.

(Link to the public service announcement: New Roots Theatre Festival Announcement Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAnXEv-9_cg))



WHERE:  Brava Theatre Center, 2781 24th St. San Francisco, CA 94110

WHEN:          Saturday, October 16, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; Sunday, October 17, 2021, 1:00 pm-9:00 pm; with an exclusive VIP Opening Event, Friday October 15th at 7:00 pm.

WHY:          The New Roots Theatre Festival is a cultural festival that represents the global community in the Bay Area and celebrates works dedicated to the stories of marginalized identities.

The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company sets the stage for entertainment with San Francisco's newest theatre festival for all Bay Area

residents to come to the historic Mission District, as the nonprofit salutes Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) performers and marginalized communities in alignment with its mission (http://www.sfbatco.org/mission).

The New Roots Theatre Festival allows audience members to create their own experience from the selection of eight projects on two stages that amplify the work of BIPOC-led performing arts organizations; support the development of original content by emerging artists from marginalized identities; uplift BIPOC stories and excellence in performing arts; and celebrate our joy, resilience, and continued growth. A third space provides audiences with an opportunity to participate live interviews with the artists involved, respond to what they see on stage through interactive art installations, and get a behind the scenes look at the performances present.

Broadway stars and San Francisco natives, Rodney E. Jackson Jr. and Marcelo Javier, co-founders of the seven-year-old San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO), embody and bring to life the diverse stories and voices of the Bay Area in New Roots Theatre Festival.  Legacy collaborators include: The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre; AfroSolo; PUSH Dance; Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico; and African-American Shakespeare Company. Emerging/Original artists include: Othello Jefferson; Jamie Yuen-Shore, and  Christine Chung (I,Too, Sing America);  Aidaa Peerzada (SHINING); Jamie Zimmer, Joanna Haigood and Laura Elaine (Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin).

Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information.

View the New Roots Theatre Festival Announcement Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAnXEv-9_cg)

