Ashley Ackerman is appointed to Board of Directors for Coastal Habitat for Humanity
Ackerman is a Senior Manager at HFA, a local accounting firm.
By: HFA
The goal of Coastal Habitat for Humanity is to put love and respect into action by bringing people of all backgrounds together to build and repair homes and communities. Coastal Habitat for Humanity, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, was founded in 1994 by 10 local friends to help create a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. Coastal Habitat – with the tireless help of its dedicated volunteers – has changed the lives of hundreds of families in 18 Southern Monmouth County cities and towns.
Ackerman first got involved with Habitat for Humanity in Maryland doing corporate builds. "We would get a large group together and spend the day working to rehab a house in Baltimore," she said. "I always had such a great time and learned a lot about home construction. Many times, houses were completely gutted and redone by Habitat."
Looking ahead, Ackerman hopes to utilize her accounting background, as well as her experience with other Habitat affiliations to add value to Coastal Habitat. "I hope to become even more tied to the community and bring more visibility to Habitat for Humanity and their great mission," she said.
With a bright future in sight, Ackerman says there are so many different initiatives and programs planned, especially as the world begins to open again. "There are many ways for the community to get involved," Ackerman added.
Ackerman brings over 10 years of professional experience to HFA, specializing in employee benefit plans, manufacturing and distribution, real estate and non-profit entities. Her main areas of expertise include auditing, consulting, single audits and internal controls. Ackerman graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science in both Accounting and Economics. She then went on to receive a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Baltimore.
HFA is the auditor for multiple Habitat affiliations, and both Ackerman and another HFA senior manager sit on different Habitat boards. "We are all invested in the mission and enjoy the tie to the community," Ackerman added.
About HFA
HFA, Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, is headquartered in Central New Jersey. Established in 1996, the firm services a diverse client base within the tri-state area providing highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, audit, tax and business consulting services. HFA is headquartered in Lakewood with a satellite office in Red Bank. To learn more, visit hfacpas.com (http://www.hfacpas.com/
