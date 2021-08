Take A Little Trip from COVID News With SF LowRider Council's King of the Street at Cow Palace 8-14

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz

Sf Lowrider Council 40th Anniversary @ Cow Palace

-- POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT~~~The historic San Francisco Lowrider Council (https://www.sanfranciscolowridercouncil.com/)slates a great summer day in San Francisco to celebrate culture, community and history as it celebrates "King of the Streets" 40Anniversary at the Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave. in Daly City onThe event starts with a colorful Lowrider Car Show & Hopping Contest and ends in the historic Mission District with cruising in full car regalia on Mission Street"King of the Streets" is the backdrop for the core Lowrider Car Show & Hopping Contest along with pandemic defying enjoyment. The public is invited to enjoy theno alcohol allowed daylong indoor/outdoor event. No grills allowed or even needed in the Cow Palace parking lot as the Taco Trucks will roll in for festivities that begin at 9 a.m.Additionally, the indoor lowrider show will be hosted and judged by "Lowrider Magazine" with a trophy presentation at 2:00 PM. The outside show will be judged by the People's Choice. The hopping contest at 11:00 AM will be emceed by cultural icon Chinaman, a 24-year lowrider and professional hopper brickmaker.Celebrating with a purpose, the San Francisco Lowrider Council has joined forces with the VACUNATE YA/VACCINATE NOW CAMPAIGN to protect people from the deadly Delta Variant COVID-19 virus. Free vaccines will be available and administered by the Department of Public Health.There's more than meets the eye about the celebration organizers say. "It's important to remember that the San Francisco Lowrider Council exists due to community efforts to fight the racial injustice that made the council necessary to resist the San Francisco Police Department's racist actions against Latinos and people of color," said Roberto Y. Hernández, founder and president of the San Francisco Lowrider Council.Organized in 1981 to resist the San Francisco Police Department from the profiling of young Latino men and preventing them from cruising in their own Mission District Neighborhood, the San Francisco Lowrider Council was born out of adversity and has helped other social justice causes over the decades. Founder Roberto Y. Hernandez suffered 113 arrests and was brutally beaten several times by police who served under then Mayor Dianne Feinstein.Click Here for Complete Article: http://www.wrightnow.biz/ apps/articles/ default.asp? articl... Victoria Sanchez De AlbaDe Alba Communications (for San Francisco Lowrider Council)(650) 270-7810 / victoria@dealba.net Jackie WrightDe Alba Communications (for San Francisco Lowrider Council)(415) 525-0410 / wrightnow.biz@gmail.com