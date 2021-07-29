New Reggae & RnB Soulstress Disney Amyka, shows support for the Launch of The Bridge 99FM

Leading up to the release of her debut single "Feel Good" Reggae & RnB singer Disney Amyka helps to celebrate launch of The Bridge 99FM

Feel Good Cover Art

Contact

L&B Consultation

***@lbconsultation.com L&B Consultation

End

-- On Saturday July 24th, rising Caribbean star Disney Amyka joined Richie B, Bobby Clarke, and others to celebrate the launch of The Bridge 99FM, which is a partnership with New York based Irie Jam Radio (93.5FM-WVIP)and Jamaica's 99FM. The goal of The Bridge is "to bridge" the people of Jamaica back home on the island nation with Jamaicans throughout the diaspora.Hosted by the legendary Richie B host of The Bridge's Morning Show "Up & Go with Richie B". Organized by Irie Dale, The Bridge 99FM partnered with Food Saver NY located on 402 East 83rd Street in Brooklyn New York for their Customer Appreciation Day. The event was a fun filled jamboree, with great food, great music and positive vibes, including an impromptu performance by young Disney Amyka, which was all broadcasted live over The Bridge's airwaves.Moniefa Amyka Grant is a singer and songwriter affectionately called "Disney" due to her bubbly personality and innate talent that lights up any room. Professionally known as "Disney Amyka", she is of Jamaican heritage and her uncle happens to be Billboard chart-topping music producer, Rohan "Jah Snowcone" Fuller. At a young age she was privy to conversations about the music industry while witnessing private jam sessions with top musicians and songwriters.Her career began by auditioning for various events and opportunities around the New York and tri-state area while securing gigs at local clubs, weddings and baby showers among other functions. Still in her early 20s, Disney Amyka has already chalked up a list of remarkable achievements. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, at the Inauguration for New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo and was also featured during a "Good Morning America" special for the 50th Anniversary of the Sound of Music and of course, was afforded the opportunity to sing at Disney World. All her hard work led to a chance meeting with one of the most influential talent developers and vocal production specialists in the history of music, J. Conrad Robinson who is noted for discovering and helping to develop Alicia Keys, & the multi-talented H.E.R. He provided key vocal production on chart-topping, award-winning records and has collaborated with the likes of music producers Rodney Jerkins, D Miles, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and many others.Disney Amyka released her debut single "Feel Good", a sure-fire woman's anthem with a message. "Feel Good" hit the radio on July 22 of 2021 garnering spins throughout Jamaica, New York and Florida, and will be available on all platforms Friday July 30, 2021.The importance of culture and pride in all the contributions Jamaica has gifted the world is what made this past weekend so very special, and why Disney felt the need to be sure to make herself available and participate in such an historic occasion.Instagram: @DisneyAmyka_Twitter: @DisneyAmykaFacebook: @DisneyAmyka