Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Commends Unity Council, La Raza & UCSF for COVID-19 Fight

The Unity Council, La Clinica and UCSF Continue to Fight COVID-19 With Vaccine and Community Ambassadors in Oakland's Hardest-Hit Fruitvale District

UCSF La Clinica Unity Council Ambassadors at Work

-- POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT FOR DE ALBA AND ASSOCIATES ~~~COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in the U.S., and as the Delta variant is spreading, vaccine outreach targets the Fruitvale District, the epicenter of the virus disproportionately impacting Latinos and Blacks. The Unity Council, La Clinica de La Raza and UCSF have fought to stop the virus with testing and COVID-19 prevention protocol. Now, armed with a vaccine, the groups have a more effective way to prevent death with a series of events to administer vaccines with the "outreach that includes UCSF community ambassadors that serve as trusted community messengers to increase confidence to get vaccinated, and a multi- media campaign with public service announcements, please click on toolkit here: https://unitycouncil.org/ covid-19/toolkit/ "The Fruitvale District in Oakland is one of the epicenters for the hardest hit population. This fight to save lives has been taken seriously from the onslaught of this public health crisis," said"Thanks to The Unity Council, La Clinica Raza, UCSF, and partners, efforts have intensified even though more people have been vaccinated. The boots on the ground canvassing by college student ambassadors, coupled with Fruitvale vaccination sites and the multimedia campaign to educate our community about the ever-present need to get vaccinated, this important campaign is a first line of defense as the Delta Variant has caused a spike in cases. As Mayor of Oakland, I am pleased to see Oaklanders intensifying their efforts to save lives. Eradicating the chance of COVID-19 crisis in Fruitvale makes for a stronger and safer Oakland overall."With the help of UCSF Community Ambassadors, theoutreach campaign will encourage East Oakland residents to utilize free vaccination sites. Organizers hope the hard-hit Latino and Black community, as the Alameda County Health Department data shows ( https://covid- 19.acgov.org/ data.page ), will take even more effective life-saving action by getting vaccinated. With the highest infection rates and the lowest vaccination rates, the groups joined forces to promote local vaccination sites like the site operated by La Clinica de la Raza located on 1029 International Boulevard Oakland with the capacity of distributing 500 daily doses to Alameda County residents."We believe our joint efforts will be even more powerful because we have the vaccines that scientifically have a high efficacy rate of preventing the spread of the virus or substantially limiting people from being sick to the point of hospitalization,"saidFor Complete Article Click Here:http://www.wrightnow.biz/apps/articles/default.asp?articleid=83829&columnid=2898