Women of Color STEM Conference Announces 2021 List of Award Recipients

-- The Women of Color STEM Conference, hosted by Career Communications Group (CCG), gathers an audience of the nation's respected leaders in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine (STEMM) from Fortune 500 companies to government entities and colleges and universities to recognize the achievements of women from diverse backgrounds who inspire and forge new paths in STEM careers.The 26th Annual Women of Color STEM Conference, whose theme is set to Reset to Rise: It's A New Day!, will launch on October 7, 2021, through a Digital Twin Experience (DTX). The events that have made this conference the go-to experience for those in STEM-related careers and industries will now be made available to participate fully from a computer or mobile device.Women of Color is on a mission to strengthen the pipelines that increase the number of women in STEM. With the recent pandemic creating a wider achievement gap due to the digital divide, it is important now more than ever to ensure that we are bringing a talented diverse workforce into the future.In addition to a series of events for attendees to gather, learn, and grow together, the conference hosts an awards ceremony to honor women from a myriad of backgrounds who have overcome obstacles, paved new ways towards success, and have spent time mentoring and nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders. This year's prestigious Technologist of the Year will be awarded to Mei Cai, Lab Group Manager of Energy Storage Materials at General Motors Research and Development.The 2021 Women of Color STEM Award RecipientsTechnologist of the YearMei Cai, Ph.D.General Motors Research and DevelopmentGeneral MotorsCareer Achievement - GovernmentRona BunnU.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade AdministrationMaria N. Goerger, Ph.D.U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development CenterCareer Achievement - IndustryDelores AlexanderThe Boeing CompanyDeirdre FultzStellantisFlorence HeidelL3Harris Technology, Inc.Community Service - GovernmentTreva T. Brown, Ph.D.U.S. Naval Research LaboratoryCommunity Service - IndustryDaniel ChambersLockheed MartinCorporate ResponsibilityRhonda ChildressIBMCandice M. Smith, PMPThe Boeing CompanyDiversity LeadershipOdetta ScottCollins Aerospace, Operations & QualityRaytheon TechnologiesEducational Leadership - College-Level Promotion of EducationFreddie Dixon, Ph.D.University of the District of ColumbiaEducation Leadership - Corporate Promotion of EducationLakshana Mohee, Ph.D.AnsysGEM Outstanding Young AlumnusYazmin Feliz, Ph.D.Columbia University55Managerial Leadership - GovernmentLeah HaugenAir Force Office of Scientific ResearchYazmin Seda-SanabriaInstitute for Water ResourcesU.S. Army Corps of EngineersManagerial Leadership - IndustryDeborah A. BrownAbbottLakela LoftonHuntington Ingalls IndustriesNew Media/IT LeadershipJasmine W. StraitThe Boeing CompanyOutstanding Technical Contribution - GovernmentLeslie Leonard, Ph.D.U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development CenterOutstanding Technical Contribution - IndustryEunice Allen-BradleyPratt & Whitney, EngineeringRaytheon TechnologiesBindu SundaresanAT&TProfessional Achievement - GovernmentMaster Sergeant Tahnika Bessant, 4th Fighter WingU.S. Air ForceCandi Hudson, Ph.D., Bureau of Safety & Environmental EnforcementU.S. Department of the InteriorLTC Latoya M. ManzeyU.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville DistrictProfessional Achievement - IndustryTracey EsperoThe Boeing CompanyMandakini Kanungo, Ph.D.Corning Research and Development CorporationChangchang Liu, Ph.D.IBM ResearchIBMStudent Leadership - Undergraduate Level1/c Emi SilerU.S. Coast Guard AcademyTechnical InnovationMei Li , Ph.D.Corteva AgriscienceSpecial RecognitionTracy A. ClarkBell Textron, Inc.Takia EasleyPratt & Whitney, Military EnginesRaytheon TechnologiesKrystal Folkes, U.S. Retail and Consumer GoodsMicrosoftNor Farida Harun, Ph.D.LeidosAkissi C. LewisDropboxRahel RuddHuman Systems DivisionU.S. Air ForceFleur RyanJacobsFrenae SmithDTE EnergyRita D. WilliamsGreat Lakes Environmental Research LaboratoryNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)Suman WoolumsThe Johns Hopkins Applied Physics LaboratoryRekha WunnavaFord Motor CompanyDian XuRocket MortgageRocket CompaniesPioneer AwardMaster Sergeant Bonnie RushingUnited States Air ForcePresident's AwardThe Honorable Cheryl CampbellDepartment of Health and Human ServicesThe Women of Color STEM Conference, now in its 26th year, has been the venue where women and men from diverse backgrounds have come to recognize outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), celebrate excellence in STEM-related fields, and create a career learning and networking environment. www.womenofcolor.net For more information on CCG please visit www.ccgmag.com