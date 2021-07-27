News By Tag
Women of Color STEM Conference Announces 2021 Technologist of the Year Dr. Mei Cai of General Motors
Career Communications Group prepares for this year's conference Digital Twin Experience (DTX). Dr. Cai is one of several women leaders to be honored for their career efforts to ensure opportunities for minorities in STEM.
The Women of Color STEM Digital Conference will take place Oct. 7-9, 2021. Ahead of this year's DTX, the conference has announced Dr. Mei Cai, General Motors, as the recipient of this year's Technologist of the Year award.
Dr. Mei Cai is now the Director, Battery Cell Systems Research of GM's Chemical & Materials System Laboratory. In her previous role she was responsible for technology innovations in advanced energy storage materials for future electric vehicles. Mei was recognized as a 2018 Asian American Engineer of the Year for her contributions to fundamental research and technology development. She is the author or co-author of more than 100 scientific publications and holds 109 issued US patents with about 100 additional pending patent applications and 5 TMS.
"It is not just Dr. Cai's contributions to General Motors that make her a fitting recipient of the Technologist of the Year award," said Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group. "Her continued work in areas of scientific community services in the U.S. and Canada, training interns and post-doctoral students, and her volunteer work with local schools and youth clubs have a larger impact on our future generation than she may realize. For that, we are honored to recognize her at this year's event."
Women of Color STEM Conference Transforms Into WOC DTX
The Women of Color STEM Conference, now in its 26th year, gathers an audience of the nation's respected leaders in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine (STEM) from Fortune 500 companies to government entities and colleges and universities to recognize the achievements of women from diverse backgrounds who create innovation and inspiration.
The 2021 conference theme is Reset to Rise: It's A New Day! With the pandemic influencing a significant achievement gap due to the digital divide, WOC aims to increase the number of women in STEM.
This is accomplished through the valuable career networking opportunities as well as the award ceremonies hosted during the three-day event. Career Communications Group has spent the past year searching for and testing technologies that will deliver seamless DIMs that will allow attendees to experience the full conference from their computers or mobile device. The DIMs create an immersive environment without sacrificing any of the unique interactions and elements that brought national recognition to the WOC conference.
About Career Communications Group, Inc.
Page Updated Last on: Jul 27, 2021