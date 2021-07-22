 
Neoclassical Music Artist, Basil Babychan, infuses hope throughout his melodic musical expressions

Neoclassical Music Composer Inspires Fans all around the Globe!
By:
 
 
Basil Babychan-Neoclassical Music Artist
Basil Babychan-Neoclassical Music Artist
HEILOO, Netherlands - July 26, 2021 - PRLog -- IHeiloo-based Neoclassical recording artist, Basil Babychan, is on a mission to infuse hope and palpable emotions throughout each note on  his latest single,"Transient".  In essence, this new song is meditative and contemplative, expressive in its dynamics and in the layering of sound. The message behind the song stems from the never-ending development and growth of human lives. Never has it been so apparent as this past year, when the world battled with chaos, panic and loss during the pandemic. However, with overwhelming fear comes the renewal and recovery of hope, putting into perspective the present moment.  'Transient' reflects these waves of emotions, something that many listeners will relate to. One thing is for certain, everything changes but the only thing we can depend on is the Now.

Guided by Passion & Purpose: With aspirations facilitated by my interest in and passion for, the power of music, I decided to take the plunge and bring out my original works in July 2020 with my single Shadows Dance (https://www.basilbabychan.com/music) . My album accidentally INCorporated (https://www.basilbabychan.com/music), a collection of NeoClassical and Symphonic tracks that released in November 2020, is an attempt to present Melodic Messages that Heal the Soul & Empower the Mind, expressed Basil.

Moreover,"Transient" my newest single which will be released in July 2021, is a NeoClassical composition that attempts to interpret the transitionary state of existence we are in and facilitates a melodic reflection of our actions and inactions in this context, said Basil Babychan.

"Transient" must be heard and felt rather than explained, but if one were to attempt to explain the song with mere words, the following would be said: It's a momentary variation in melodious currents which take the listener on a meditative and contemplative journey through sound and fantasy.

The cornerstone messages throughout Basil's [music] brand are referred to as "Melodic Messages" where he shares his musical ideas embodied with empowering messages as well some hints to his upcoming series on his YouTube channel called "Messengers: A Conversation with Basil Babychan" whereas he will present real people, with real stories to inspire us all!  To learn more about "Messengers", be sure to connect with Basil on social media via IG, Facebook and YouTube. #StayTuned https://www.basilbabychan.com/biolink

The official release date for "Transient" will be on July 30th and it will be available on all streaming platforms. Finally, at the end of this month, fans near and far will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the melodic rhapsody of Basil Babychan's latest project! For a sneak peek of "Transient", click on this link>> https://www.basilbabychan.com/transient

"If my music can impact the listener at this level, I have achieved more than what I could have hoped for. I am in awe of this power and am conscious of this responsibility" expressed Basil in conclusion.
  • To learn more about Basil Babychan, visit: www.basilbabychan.com
  • Follow and stay tuned on his FaceBook and IG: @thebasilbabychan
  • Listen to Transient on your favorite streaming platform on https://www.basilbabychan.com/transient


