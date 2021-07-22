News By Tag
Neoclassical Music Artist, Basil Babychan, infuses hope throughout his melodic musical expressions
Neoclassical Music Composer Inspires Fans all around the Globe!
Guided by Passion & Purpose: With aspirations facilitated by my interest in and passion for, the power of music, I decided to take the plunge and bring out my original works in July 2020 with my single Shadows Dance (https://www.basilbabychan.com/
Moreover,"Transient"
"Transient" must be heard and felt rather than explained, but if one were to attempt to explain the song with mere words, the following would be said: It's a momentary variation in melodious currents which take the listener on a meditative and contemplative journey through sound and fantasy.
The cornerstone messages throughout Basil's [music] brand are referred to as "Melodic Messages" where he shares his musical ideas embodied with empowering messages as well some hints to his upcoming series on his YouTube channel called "Messengers:
The official release date for "Transient" will be on July 30th and it will be available on all streaming platforms. Finally, at the end of this month, fans near and far will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the melodic rhapsody of Basil Babychan's latest project! For a sneak peek of "Transient", click on this link>>
"If my music can impact the listener at this level, I have achieved more than what I could have hoped for. I am in awe of this power and am conscious of this responsibility"
