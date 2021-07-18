Crowley & Huber's, "The Life Care Management Handbook," Nominated for Global Award

DELAWARE, Ohio
- July 22, 2021
-- Jennifer Crowley, resident of Kalispell, Montana, and Shanna Huber, resident of Delaware, Ohio, have been nominated for a 2021 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. Jennifer & Shanna's book, "The Life Care Management Handbook, " is up for an award in the Business & Economics category, which is a textbook style resource manual to help health care professionals start, grow, & maintain a successful life care management practice. The comprehensive handbook includes everything needed to get going-how to get started, run the business while providing high-level professional services to diverse clientele, including how to build the network & expand the referral base for sustainable revenue. The book features 38 guest contributors from across the U.S., a powerful resource & incredible value for healthcare professionals to advance their career & work in a growing industry. Crowley is a Registered Nurse currently in private practice in Kalispell, Montana, where she owns Eagleview West. Huber is a Registered Nurse currently in private practice in Delaware, Ohio, where she owns Ripple Life Care Planning & is also founder of MyJunna Software, a company to help with data collection, communications and invoicing. Both have multiple national certifications and completed the publication nearly entirely through virtual meetings due to the pandemic of 2020. "Four years ago we launched an experiment called the annual Author Elite Awards. In the process we've attracted many of the best authors in the world," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency and the Author Elite Awards. "Our goal is to celebrate a force that creates life change in our society—books and the authors who write them." Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published)
, traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of twelve categories. If interested in supporting Crowley and Huber and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visit http://www.AuthorEliteAwards.com
and click the "Vote Now" button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Business & Economics category, then find and click on "The Life Care Management Handbook." The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on October 22, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners also receive: The Elite Boon of Merit Award; Press release and media story written for national press by a professional PR firm; Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs; Lifetime access to the 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©; & the opportunity to have a 90-second book synopsis video shared to a global audience. The Author Elite Awards is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://www.AuthorEliteAwards.com.