 
News By Tag
* Life Care Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delaware
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2021
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Crowley & Huber's, "The Life Care Management Handbook," Nominated for Global Award

Jennifer Crowley & Shanna Huber are up against hundreds of authors worldwide for the prestigious 2021 Author Elite Award.
By: LCM Partners, LLC
 
DELAWARE, Ohio - July 22, 2021 - PRLog -- Jennifer Crowley, resident of Kalispell, Montana, and Shanna Huber, resident of Delaware, Ohio, have been nominated for a 2021 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. Jennifer & Shanna's book, "The Life Care Management Handbook, " is up for an award in the Business & Economics category, which is a textbook style resource manual to help health care professionals start, grow, &  maintain a successful life care management practice. The comprehensive handbook includes everything needed to get going-how to get started, run the business while providing high-level professional services to diverse clientele, including how to build the network & expand the referral base for sustainable revenue. The book features 38 guest contributors from across the U.S., a powerful resource & incredible value for healthcare professionals to advance their career & work in a growing industry. Crowley is a Registered Nurse currently in private practice in Kalispell, Montana, where she owns Eagleview West. Huber is a Registered Nurse currently in private practice in Delaware, Ohio, where she owns Ripple Life Care Planning & is also founder of MyJunna Software, a company to help with data collection, communications and invoicing. Both have multiple national certifications and completed the publication nearly entirely through virtual meetings due to the pandemic of 2020. "Four years ago we launched an experiment called the annual Author Elite Awards. In the process we've attracted many of the best authors in the world," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Igniting Souls Publishing Agency and the Author Elite Awards. "Our goal is to celebrate a force that creates life change in our society—books and the authors who write them." Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of twelve categories. If interested in supporting Crowley and Huber and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, visit http://www.AuthorEliteAwards.com and click the "Vote Now" button. Once there, click through the poll to view the Business & Economics category, then find and click on "The Life Care Management Handbook." The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on October 22, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners also receive:  The Elite Boon of Merit Award; Press release and media story written for national press by a professional PR firm;  Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs; Lifetime access to the 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience©;  & the opportunity to have a 90-second book synopsis video shared to a global audience. The Author Elite Awards is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://www.AuthorEliteAwards.com.

Contact
LCM Partners
Jennifer Crowley
***@lcmexpert.com
End
Email:***@lcmexpert.com Email Verified
Tags:Life Care Management
Industry:Business
Location:Delaware - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 22, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share