Gymboree Play & Music Announces Collaboration with DreamWorks Animation Series, Gabby's Dollhouse
The collaboration features two special events and an official sweepstakes. The two events, hosted at local franchised locations in the United States, Canada and the UK, will feature a Disco Party with DJ Catnip and Gabby, and Full STEAM Ahead with MerCat. These featured events will be offered in their locations throughout the months of August and September. Guests and members of Gymboree Play & Music will explore themes related to the show, including growth mindset, music, confidence building and STEAM.
Disco Party with DJ Catnip and Gabby runs throughout the month of August and is suitable for children ages 1-5.
Full STEAM Ahead with MerCat runs throughout the month of September and is best for children ages 3-5, however all ages 1-5 are invited.
Events will feature exclusive, original programming created by Gymboree Play & Music child development experts. Through this collaboration with DreamWorks Animation, attendees of these events will enjoy activities that will encourage children to use their imagination and bring the show to life.
This collaboration also includes an official sweepstakes, and two special episodes on The Parent Pod podcast by Gymboree Play & Music featuring Teri Weiss, Executive Vice President of Television Development of DreamWorks Animation, and Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, the Creators and Executive Producers of Gabby's Dollhouse. The two special episodes of The Parent Pod are set to air on July 28, 2021 and August 4, 2021.
The sweepstakes officially opens to families in the United States and Canada on August 1, 2021. Prizes include one play kitchen set; one teepee snooze pod; one kid's tablet; one cardboard playhouse; one paints, brushes and crayons set; and one science experiment kit. The value of the prize package is $535 US dollars, and there is no purchase requirement to enter the sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes entries will close August 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm PDT.
About Gymboree Play & Music
Gymboree Play & Music is the global leader in classes for kids, and the founding member of the Gymboree family of brands. Since its creation in 1976, Gymboree Play & Music has created developmentally appropriate play, music and art classes for parents and children ages newborn to five. Based on a blend of early childhood development theories complemented by 45 years of hands-on experience, Gymboree Play & Music classes are now available in over 30 countries. Parents can find a location near them by visiting www.gymboreeclasses.com. For a behind-the-scenes look at Gymboree Play & Music, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
About Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2
Gabby's Dollhouse is back with more magical dollhouse deliveries with a surprise inside! Gabby, Pandy Paws and all their kitty friends embark on new adventures with creative crafts, cozy sleepovers, fun movie nights and a cat-tastic party for a very special birthday kitty! Anything is possible in the fantastical dollhouse where imperfection is celebrated and mistakes turn to growth, as Gabby and the meow-crew play, learn and discover new experiences every day! Gabby's Dollhouse season one is now on Netflix with season two debuting August 10, 2021.
