July 2021
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers Announces 2021 Legal Scholarship Winner

The law firm is also announcing new scholarships for the 2022-23 school year
By: Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 21, 2021 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row the Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers has awarded students who are about to enter or already enrolled in Law School with a legal scholarship. Founding Partners Ken Eulo, Esq. and Darryl Smith, Esq believe in supporting education and the next generation of lawyers, they know how important it is to foster education and help pave the way for future generations. Therefore, for the school year 2022-23, they have decided to give back directly to students currently enrolled in 3 specific schools attended by the firm's attorneys. The schools are: University of Florida, Levine College of Law, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) College of Law and Vanderbilt Law School.

The Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers proudly announced Stephanie Wong as the winner of their fall 2021 Academic Semester Scholarship, currently enrolled at Notre Dame Law School. They had several talented and dedicated applicants but were truly touched by the passion and dedication Stephanie has shown not only for her education but for serving the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Growing up as the daughter of immigrants, Stephanie experienced firsthand the struggles and cultural assimilation challenges that come along. These experiences have shaped Stephanie to become motivated to help her community and other immigrant communities who are struggling against harmful stereotypes. Stephanie wants to be the representation the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community is missing in the courtrooms; she wants children of color to see themselves in her and believe that they can also achieve their dreams.

The Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers is pleased to know Stephanie plans to use her law degree to serve marginalized communities and inspire future generations of AAPIs and other minorities to follow in her footsteps.

To continue with their mission of giving back to the community and helping the future generation of lawyers, Ken Eulo, Esq. and Darryl Smith Esq. have decided for the school year 2022 – 23 to give back directly to students attending 3 specific schools that helped shaped the firm's attorneys. The requirements and deadlines for the 3 different scholarships are listed on their legal scholarship page (https://www.smithandeulo.com/legal-scholarship/) on their website, the deadline for the application is May 30th, 2022 and selections will be made by July 1st, 2022.

About Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers

Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers (https://www.smithandeulo.com/legal-scholarship/) is a leading criminal defense and civil litigation law firm headquartered in Orlando, FL with additional locations in Jacksonville, Tampa, Daytona Beach, Ocala, Kissimmee and Lakeland, FL. Founded by Darryl Smith, Esq. and Ken Eulo, Esq. both criminal defense attorneys with several years of experience successfully litigating hundreds of criminal cases, their lawyers have been featured nationally on media outlets like CNN and Court TV.

Contact
Margarita Grisales
***@smithandeulo.com
Email:***@smithandeulo.com Email Verified
