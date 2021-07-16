News By Tag
Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers Announces 2021 Legal Scholarship Winner
The law firm is also announcing new scholarships for the 2022-23 school year
By: Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense
The Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers proudly announced Stephanie Wong as the winner of their fall 2021 Academic Semester Scholarship, currently enrolled at Notre Dame Law School. They had several talented and dedicated applicants but were truly touched by the passion and dedication Stephanie has shown not only for her education but for serving the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
Growing up as the daughter of immigrants, Stephanie experienced firsthand the struggles and cultural assimilation challenges that come along. These experiences have shaped Stephanie to become motivated to help her community and other immigrant communities who are struggling against harmful stereotypes. Stephanie wants to be the representation the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community is missing in the courtrooms; she wants children of color to see themselves in her and believe that they can also achieve their dreams.
The Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers is pleased to know Stephanie plans to use her law degree to serve marginalized communities and inspire future generations of AAPIs and other minorities to follow in her footsteps.
To continue with their mission of giving back to the community and helping the future generation of lawyers, Ken Eulo, Esq. and Darryl Smith Esq. have decided for the school year 2022 – 23 to give back directly to students attending 3 specific schools that helped shaped the firm's attorneys. The requirements and deadlines for the 3 different scholarships are listed on their legal scholarship page (https://www.smithandeulo.com/
About Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers
Smith & Eulo Law Firm: Orlando Criminal Defense Lawyers
